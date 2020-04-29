20 Royal Family questions for your home pub quiz

Whether it’s due to the latest season of The Crown on Netflix or more recent events such as Megxit, the Royal Family are never far from the headlines. So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger see just how much your friends and family know about the dramatic lives of the world-famous royal dynasty.

is here with a round devoted to the British Royal Family you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions fit for a Queen! Answers below – no cheating…

Now, one declares the quiz open…

Questions

How many great-grandchildren does the Queen have? What country was Prince Philip born in? What year did the Queen famously describe as an “annus horribilis”? How old was the Queen at the time of her coronation? True or false: the Queen was in Kenya when she learnt of the death of her father King George VI What did the Queen work as while enlisted in the military during World War Two? The Queen’s official birthday is in June – but when is her actual birthday? Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have both competed in the Olympics in which sport? Zara’s husband Mike Tindall played which sport professionally? What breed of dog is the Queen famously a fan of? Including staff bedrooms, bedrooms are there in Buckingham Palace? How old was the Queen when she met Prince Philip? What flower do all royal brides have in their bouquet? What are Charles and Camilla’s nicknames for each other? At what university did Prince William meet Kate Middleton? At what castle did the investiture of Prince Charles take place? What is the name of the Queen’s Norfolk residence? The 2011 amendment meaning male descendants no longer take priority over females was signed in which Australian city? Who is the Queen’s youngest son? Where was Prince Harry deployed to during his two tours in the army?

Answers

