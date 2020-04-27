20 action movie questions for your home pub quiz

Virtual quizzes with friends and family are one of the few things keeping us connected (and sane) as lockdown life continues.

Do you know your Die Hard from your John Wick? RadioTimes.com has put together an action movie pub quiz to test your knowledge on the most explosive, in the literal sense, films of the last few decades. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to answer all 20 questions before this quiz self-destructs.

So, set-up your Zoom, Google Hangouts, Houseparty or whatever app you’re using these days, pick your weapon and get started.

Questions

What’s the name of the building where Die Hard’s events take place? Who played baddie Howard Payne in Speed? What movie is the line “I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you” from? Where does John Wick check-in after retrieving his weapons and gold coins from under his floor in the first John Wick? What actor feels the need, the need for speed, in Top Gun? How many movies make up the Fast & Furious franchise so far? What’s the name of the last completed film Bruce Lee starred in? Who performed the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die? How many members were in Kill Bill’s Deadly Viper Assassination Squad? What was Jason Bourne’s real name? When was the first Rambo movie released? Who stars in Atomic Blonde? What does Commando’s Colonel John Matrix eat for breakfast? How many rules does Jason Statham’s transporter have in The Transporter? What’s the main character, played by Ryan Gosling, in Drive called? What crime was Harrison Ford’s character in The Fugitive wrongly accused of? How many Mission Impossible films has Simon Pegg been in? Who directed the 2010 remake of True Grit? Which James Bond film marked Judi Dench’s first appearance as M? In what movie does Keanu Reeves infiltrate a group of surfers involved in armed robberies?

Answers

Nakatomi Plaza Dennis Hopper Taken The Continental Hotel Tom Cruise Nine Enter the Dragon Billie Eilish Six David Webb 1982 Charlize Theron Green Berets Four: “The deal is the deal”, “No names”, “Never open the package” and “Never make a promise you can’t keep” His name is never said Murdering his wife Four The Coen brothers Golden Eye Point Break