Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Quizzes
  3. Can you identify these Doctor Who episodes from just one picture of Jodie Whittaker?

Can you identify these Doctor Who episodes from just one picture of Jodie Whittaker?

How well do you know the Thirteenth Doctor's adventures? Test your Who knowledge in our tricky new quiz...

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Have you been watching Doctor Who closely over the last few years? Do you know your Tsuranga Conundrum from your Praxeus, your Resolution from your Fugitive of the Judoon and your Orphan 55 from your Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos (in a sentence never before committed to writing)?

Advertisement

If you answers yes to any of the above, then you’re the perfect candidate to engage our fiendish new Doctor Who quiz, which asks a simple question – how well can you recognise Jodie Whittaker’s adventures from just one picture of her?

Take the quiz above now and test your knowledge. And remember – you can always have another go if you miss a few the first time around. We won’t tell if you don’t.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Bradley Walsh as Graham, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yaz - Doctor Who _ Season 12

Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: series 12 overall review

19768509-high_res-doctor-who-series-12

Doctor Who fans have voted for their favourite series 12 episodes, and the results may surprise you

Escape Hunt A Dalek Awakens cropped

Doctor Who’s new escape room helped me live my deadly Dalek fantasy

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Do lower ratings spell trouble for Doctor Who, or is the future still bright?