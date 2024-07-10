Radio Times: What to watch app
Watchlist
You can create and grow your own Watchlist. If you see a film, series or programme you like the look of on the app, you can simply tap ‘Add to My Watchlist’.
Daily puzzle
Simply put the scrambled image back in the right order again in as few moves as possible, then share your score with friends!
Recommendations
Daily picks on what to watch, listen to or stream from our experts, plus curated lists for each platform
Exclusive content
Watch behind-the-scenes footage from photoshoots, plus new trailers for TV and film
Podcasts
Listen to the back catalogue of RadioTimes podcasts featuring interviews with the biggest stars
One-stop shop
Find details of all your favourite films and shows in one place