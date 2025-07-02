Read on to discover what awaits you in this new immersive game, available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Live your best architect life

"This is a project that is very close to our hearts, and one we’re all excited to play ourselves,” says Sylvain Grosdemouge, Studio Director at Shine Research. “It’s a truly unique concept. We’re convinced that Architect Life will allow players to express their creativity and ingenuity to meet the challenges that await them."

Of course, with climate constraints and complex terrains to consider, capturing the experience of designing real-world architecture was no small feat. But with more than 30 games to its name and years of collaboration with Nacon, Shine Research has struck the perfect balance between technical precision and creative freedom.

Architect Life is packed with powerful tools to help you bring your designs to life, such as movement flow previews, multiple camera viewpoints and precise guides with grids, dimensions and angles.

And while many simulation games are built for PC, this one has been carefully crafted with console players in mind, too. In fact, its intuitive user interface (UI) has been fully optimised for gamepad controls, offering a smooth and satisfying experience whether you’re building from your desk or the sofa.

The sky’s the limit

Fancy building a cliffside retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass walls? Or maybe a cosy cabin that’s tucked away in the woods? In Architect Life, the only limit is your imagination.

The game offers 60 distinct plots across three biomes, each with their own natural features and creative constraints, including flowing rivers, rock formations, dense forests and sloping terrain, as well as your clients’ personal requirements.

But if you’d prefer to build without boundaries, Free Mode gives you full creative control. You can design freely on the plot of your choice and tackle the Career Mode missions without limits, and revisit your previous projects to refine them.

Each structure can be shaped to your style, so you can build with straight or curved walls, construct buildings up to five storeys high and customise every element with a full colour wheel. Plus, you can choose from a range of finishes and materials, and even style your creation using a curated catalogue of modern furniture and décor options. From the texture of your walls to the angles of your ceiling, every detail is yours to define.

Show what you’re made of

In Career Mode, you’ll manage your own architectural firm and take on up to 60 client missions, each with their own unique brief, budget, terrain and expectations – and it’s your job to meet them all!

From your architect’s desk, you’ll guide each project through five key phases: structural work, finishing work, exterior decoration, home staging and interior decoration. You’ll also choose and manage subcontractors, making key decisions when unexpected challenges arise, all while managing your budget and remaining on schedule.

When the build is complete, you’ll step inside and explore your creation in first-person view and receive a client satisfaction score based on your work. Naturally, the better your designs, the more your reputation grows, so you’ll unlock even more ambitious and complex projects from clients as your firm flourishes.

Whatever you want to create, your architectural journey begins here. So, are you ready to get started?

Step into the world of a real architect and put your creative skills to the test in Architect Life

