Sky launch complete sports and movies deal

Streaming giant Sky has launched a brand new deal offering Sky TV with two of its most popular add-on packages for just £46 per month, with a £20 set up. The deal is part of an 18 month contract with the provider and would give viewers access to a wealth of shows, sport and movies all in the one place.

Sky has a long list of quality original programs to get stuck into from channels like Sky One and Sky Atlantic. You can watch big hits like Chernobyl and Gangs of London as well as dramas such as Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and comedies including Brassic.

In May, Sky also released three brand new channels which are included for free with the service. Sky History, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries allow viewers to access engaging factual programmes without any extra cost.

The Sky Q box also allows users to access streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, BBC iPlayer and more in one location. This means more time spent enjoying the shows you want to watch and less time logging into all your different accounts.

There’s even voice control navigation so it’s easier to find what you’re looking for. Plus, you can record up to six shows at a time while watching a seventh, so you don’t have to choose between your favourite picks if any episodes clash on the schedule.

As this offer comes with Sky Sports included, speed enthusiasts can get in on all the action of Formula 1 racing while football fans can catch Premier League matches right from their living rooms. With sports finally back on the pitches for summer, you won’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Sky Cinema is also part of the deal, providing a new premiere every day alongside more than 1,000 films across every genre ready to stream. You’ll also have the chance to see exclusive films before anyone else and there’s a brand new Sky Cinema Animation channel to keep the kids happy too.

Sky Sports is normally £30 per month and Sky Cinema an extra £19 on top of the normal subscription. This Sky TV bundle includes both packages for a total of just £46, making it a great deal to get your hands on while it lasts.

Prices may change during the contract period so for full T&Cs on the above deals, please visit sky.com