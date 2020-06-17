When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Everything you need to know

Like so many things this year, the global pandemic has thrown Amazon Prime Day 2020 into question. With non-essential shops closed on the high-street, demand for deliveries online rocketed. This meant higher workload for warehouse and delivery staff while some big-name retailers like TK Maxx shut up both their high-street and online stores completely.

Advertisement

Since stores in the UK have been able to open again (with social distancing measures in place), there has been increased speculation about when Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be able to take place. This has been much debated since rumours earlier in the year that Prime Day was cancelled.

Here’s everything you need to know about the online shopping event and when you might be able to get your hands on those Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an online sale available for a limited time period, similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The difference is that the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Only those who have an Amazon Prime account (including during a free trial) will be able to access the deals on offer.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Historically, Amazon Prime Day has always been held in July, with last year’s event taking place from 15th to the 16th of the month.

Due to the many complications of the pandemic, including pressure on warehouses and households being more careful with cash, Amazon Prime Day 2020 looked set to be delayed indefinitely and potentially even cancelled.

However, current rumours suggest that the event will be taking place at a delayed time on a yet-to-be-confirmed date in September, meaning buyers should be able to access Amazon Prime Day deals in the not too distant future. Remember you can always browse Amazon’s Deals of the Day and limited time Lightning Deals in the meantime.

Following leaked meeting notes, it initially appeared that the event would be postponed until August, but it now seems to have been pushed back again as events around the pandemic have unfolded. It is expected that Amazon will make an announcement in the coming weeks on exactly when Prime day will be.

We will update as and when we know more.

How many Prime Days have there been?

This year would be the sixth Amazon Prime Day event, with the first taking place in 2015. It reportedly began as a marketing experiment to increase sales over summer. Last year, the event reportedly outsold the preceding Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with members spending big on cut-price Amazon Prime Day deals.

Sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial

Advertisement

Browse Deals of the Day on Amazon