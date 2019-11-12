Accessibility Links

Disney store launches 48-hour sale with 24% off toys including Toy Story and Frozen

shopDisney aka the Disney Store is holding a flash sale with money off figurines, fancy dress costumes for kids, stationery and clothing

shopDisney sale

shopDisney has launched a 48-hour flash sale with 24% off toys, clothing, and stationery.

Any item on the shopDisney website with the Mickey Mouse icon next to it is eligible for the discount as part of the Toy Tuesday deal, which ends midnight on Wednesday.

To get the 24% off you need to visit www.shopdisney.co.uk/toy-tuesday, choose your item and enter the promo code TOYTUESDAY at the checkout.

You can get Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure for £19 (was £25) on the offer, or the set of ten Disney Princess Deluxe Figurines with Cinderella and Belle for a reduced price. The set was £25.95 and now has 20% off, meaning you get it for £15.78.

Disney Store Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure
Disney Store Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure
Disney

Soft toys, clothing and fancy dress costumes are also in the deal, with outfits from Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid and Toy Story.

Few of our shopDisney top picks

Disney charges £3.95 for delivery if your order is less than £50, but it’s free if you spend more than this. To collect in store Disney charges £2.95.

Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Figurine Playset
Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Figurine Playset
Disney

