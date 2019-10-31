Accessibility Links

  3. Best Stranger Things Halloween costume and DIY ideas

Best Stranger Things Halloween costume and DIY ideas

Our favourite Upside Down themed costumes this Halloween

Stranger Things Halloween costumes

It seems like the whole world is obsessed with Stranger Things – us included – and so whilst we wait for season 4, it’s worth giving a Stranger Things Halloween costume a go.

Here are our top five picks to buy or DIY.

Eleven

Buy it at Amazon – £30.99

61yhBdxZT-L._AC_UL1000_

Iconic as she is as a character, Eleven’s fashion sense is really something to admire – so pick your favourite look and copy it for Halloween…

Demogorgon

Buy it at Amazon – £19.99

71z2cb0etgL._AC_UL1500_

If you, like us, were scared witless by the classically terrifying (and a bit gross) Demogorgon from season 3, you’ll love this costume. Just avoid looking in any mirrors unless you want a fright…

Sherif Hopper

Buy it at Amazon – £45.35

71kC7qQaPLL._AC_SL1500_

This pre-made costume will magically transform you into the most crushed-on character of the whole series…

Karen Wheeler

DIY and buy it at Boohoo – £6.40

mrs-karen-wheeler-stranger-things-3-1562791140

Feeling thirsty this Halloween? If the answer’s yes, then the perfect costume is pretty much anything Mrs Wheeler has ever worn – but our favourite is that iconic swimsuit. Unfortunately, the real thing has sold out but you can make your own lookalike with a basic white cossie and some paint. Layer a yonic necklace with that pearl one for maximum effect…

Scoops Ahoy Uniform

s-l1600-5

Robin & Steve rocked this look in season 3, and now you can too…

Ebay – £17.98

