Best Stranger Things Halloween costume and DIY ideas

It seems like the whole world is obsessed with Stranger Things – us included – and so whilst we wait for season 4, it’s worth giving a Stranger Things Halloween costume a go.

Advertisement

Here are our top five picks to buy or DIY.

Buy it at Amazon – £30.99

Iconic as she is as a character, Eleven’s fashion sense is really something to admire – so pick your favourite look and copy it for Halloween…

Buy it at Amazon – £19.99

If you, like us, were scared witless by the classically terrifying (and a bit gross) Demogorgon from season 3, you’ll love this costume. Just avoid looking in any mirrors unless you want a fright…

Buy it at Amazon – £45.35

This pre-made costume will magically transform you into the most crushed-on character of the whole series…

Karen Wheeler

DIY and buy it at Boohoo – £6.40

Feeling thirsty this Halloween? If the answer’s yes, then the perfect costume is pretty much anything Mrs Wheeler has ever worn – but our favourite is that iconic swimsuit. Unfortunately, the real thing has sold out but you can make your own lookalike with a basic white cossie and some paint. Layer a yonic necklace with that pearl one for maximum effect…

Robin & Steve rocked this look in season 3, and now you can too…

Advertisement

Ebay – £17.98