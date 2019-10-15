Gift ideas for Star Trek fans

Accessibility Links

Our top gifts for fans of the sci-fi classic

Ep #201 - Pictured: Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek is the ultimate sci-fi adventure franchise, and new content is continuing to be produced over 50 years after the original series released its first instalment.

It makes sense then that you can find Star Trek fans of all ages, and so there are loads of great Star Trek themed gifts around.

Here’s our round-up of the best 10 to buy in 2019…

Star Trek Socks

71wCDFossHL._AC_UL1500_

These Official Star Trek socks are sure to go down well with any fan – and because they’re black below the ankle, they can even be worn underneath suit trousers without anyone knowing what a nerd you secretly are…

Amazon – £19.10

Star Trek Beanie Hat

91lRwQF5gLL._AC_UL1500_

Just in time for winter, this Official Star Trek beanie hat is sure to go down well – from far away, it looks like just another beanie, but up close, you can see the detail of the insignia of Star Trek’s Science, Engineering and Command divisions.

Amazon – £16.99

Star Trek T Shirt

7154COGPiAL._AC_UL1500_

This 100% cotton T shirt has the Official Star Trek logo on it for a subtle nod to the series – a great buy, it comes in sizes S-XXL.

Amazon – £13.22

Star Trek Pin

41nBXbZJKBL._AC_

This fired enamel and metal pin has a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects, and features the Star Trek Voyager Communicator logo – a perfect addition to a backpack or jacket of a true fan of the franchise.

Amazon – £2.93

Star Trek Umbrella

61WFeDPF0DL._AC_SL1500_

This Officially licensed umbrella is a great buy for any Earth-bound Star Trek fan…

Amazon – £19.99

Star Trek Bluetooth Communicator

81ftWofPrnL._AC_SL1500_

This Star Trek bluetooth communicator from The Wand Company was created from 3D scans of the original prop to make it look are accurate as possible – and it’s a fully working bluetooth handset that you can use as an extension of your mobile phone. It also has sound effects from the Star Trek universe to add to its authentic feel – so it’s a worthwhile investment for a mega-fan of the franchise…

Amazon – £119.95

Spock Eau De Toilette

91ulBIftIRL._AC_SL1500_

Ever wanted to be more like Spock? Now you can be – channel his mechanical and logical mindset with this Official Star Trek Spock Eau De Toilette. There’s also a James T. Kirk version if you prefer…

Amazon – £17.66

Star Trek Lost Scenes

This book gives the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at the series, including exclusive colour photos of the series, including of deleted scenes and bloopers from every season.

Amazon – £20.99

The Complete Original Series

81OCxFCtSeL._AC_SL1500_

Re-live the original series with the full DVD box set – it’s also available on Blu-ray for £69.99.

Amazon – £34.31

Star Trek Monopoly

71Q42vIE+2L._AC_SL1200_

This Official Star Trek edition of the much-loved game Monopoly ensures fun for the whole family, featuring your favourite characters from the series…

Amazon – £12.31

