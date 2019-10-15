Gift ideas for Marvel fans

If you know someone who can barely finish an episode of Jessica Jones before they’re re-watching Avengers End Game, we’ve got the perfect present for them.

Here are our top ten picks for presents for Marvel fans available in 2019…

Travel in style with this comic strip suitcase – you definitely won’t mix up your suitcase with anyone else’s at the airport…

Amazon – £97.44

For little Marvel fans, these pyjamas, suitable for ages 3-10, would be a great present…

Amazon – From £4.89

Ditch the single-use coffee cup and pick this stylish, sustainable alternative instead…

Amazon – £9.68

These socks are a great way to subtly dress like a superhero at work…

Amazon – From £6.14

This comic-book themed wallet is a great present, coming with 6 credit card slots and 2 slip pockets…

Amazon – £11.99

This Avengers game promises hours of fun for the whole family…

Amazon – £39.99

Channel Thor’s power in your daily life by attaching this to your house keys…

Amazon – £6.95

This coaster is a great budget buy for the Marvel fan you know…

Amazon – £3.29

This inventive clock is a stylish gift for anyone who loves the Avengers…

Amazon – £22.99

This Encyclopaedia is a great way to test your knowledge of the Marvel universe…

Amazon – £9.49