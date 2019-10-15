Gift ideas for Love Island fans

Accessibility Links

The top ten presents for fans of the hit reality show

ovie-soko-love-island

Love Island 2019 may be over, but we’re soon to be treated to a bi-annual celebration of romance with the upcoming winter series due to air in early 2020.

That means that the Love Island themed presents you buy now will feel fresh all-year-round – and so we’ve got the low-down on the best 10 Love Island themed presents available in 2019…

Love Island Water Bottle Sticker

il_fullxfull.1929483994_hw22

This hand-made vinyl water bottle sticker will personalise your own bottle – it’s even dishwasher safe so will last for ages!

Amazon – £5.99

Love Island Tote Bag

il_794xN.1957182983_8xhv

These personalised tote bags offer a subtle nod to Love Island that won’t fall flat if it turns out your friend isn’t quite as big of a fan as you thought – a great safe option!

Etsy – £6.99

It Is What It Is Birthday Card

Greeting Cards - Love Island It Is What It Is Birthday Card - Image 1

This personalised birthday card is sure to get some laughs on your friend’s special day…

MoonPig – From £3.29

Love Island Prosecco Glasses

il_794xN.1555077822_1gb5

Drink Champagne like you’re in the villa with these personalised glasses – they’re even safe to use by the pool as they’re ‘virtually unbreakable’ polycarbonate.

Etsy – £7.99

Love Island on Paper

Picture 1 of 1

With a foreword by Caroline Flock and a preface by Iain Stirling, this official Love Island book will be your guide to all the key activities of the show – including the most important of all, cracking on…

Ebay – £5.00

Love Island Notebook

This notebook will remind your friend to keep things in perspective and accept things for what they are on a daily basis – and probably get some laughs at work too. At just £5.99, that’s a bargain.

Amazon – £5.99

Love Island The Game

This official Love Island game is the closest most of us will ever come to getting on the reality show – and with a racy pub quiz, a cheeky twist on charades and more, it’s looking like a pretty good option!

Amazon – £5.99

Love Island Pyjamas

Ladies Girls Love Island Coral T-Shirt Top Sold by Bend The Trend2 (8)

This T shirt is perfect for relaxing in at home – with a relaxed fit, its super soft material will keep you cosy while you’re waiting for the next season of the show.

Amazon – From £9.99

Molly-Mae’s PrettyLittle Thing Collection

Rio Black Slinky Cropped Leggings

If you know someone who’s a fan of Molly-Mae, then it’d be worth checking out her PrettyLittle Thing collection for a present for them. If you’re not sure on their size, play it safe and get them a bag instead of something fitted.

PrettyLitte Thing – From £8.00

A stay in the real Casa Amor

arta-east-south-east-villa-59922

Casa Amor (a.k.a. Arta East & South East) is a stunning four-bedroom villa on the Eastern side of Majorca, and you can book to stay in it yourself – the perfect gift for a Love Island fan.

From £4,572 / week

