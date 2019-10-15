Gift ideas for Breaking Bad fans
Our top picks for fans of the critically acclaimed US show
If you’re looking for a Breaking Bad themed gift, you’ve come to the right place, we’ve put together a list of the top ten gifts for fans of the franchise.
Here are our favourite Breaking Bad themed gifts.
Breaking Bad Blue Flask Cufflinks
These hand painted cufflinks are a subtle nod to the show, designed and made by Kate Rowland…
Breaking Bad Pyjamas
These Breaking Bad pyjamas are 100% cotton and officially licensed, and would make a really comfy gift…
Breaking Bad: The Board Game
Play as a criminal or the Drug Enforcement Administration in this officially licenced game – but be warned, it’s probably not suitable for kids…
Chemistry Themed Barware
These hilarious shot glasses are a great homage to the show…
Breaking Bad Door Mat
This door mat is a great present for someone who’s just moved…
Breaking Bad Ice Cube Tray
This ice cube tray will add a punch to any drink…
Respect the Chemistry Beaker Mug
This Breaking Bad coffee mug is a great way to remember your favourite show…
Let’s Cook Wooden Spoon
This novelty wooden spoon is a practical and hilarious present…
Breaking Bad Reusable Coffee Mug
Breaking Bad isn’t full of the most ethical characters, so you can enjoy the irony of an officially branded reusable coffee cup…
Mr Heisenberg T Shirt
Corrupt someone’s childhood memories with this Mr Heisenberg Mr Men T shirt…