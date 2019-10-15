Accessibility Links

  3. Gift ideas for Breaking Bad fans

Gift ideas for Breaking Bad fans

Our top picks for fans of the critically acclaimed US show

Breaking Bad - Walt and Jesse

If you’re looking for a Breaking Bad themed gift, you’ve come to the right place, we’ve put together a list of the top ten gifts for fans of the franchise.

Here are our favourite Breaking Bad themed gifts.

Breaking Bad Blue Flask Cufflinks

These hand painted cufflinks are a subtle nod to the show, designed and made by Kate Rowland…

TROUVA – £18.00

Breaking Bad Pyjamas

These Breaking Bad pyjamas are 100% cotton and officially licensed, and would make a really comfy gift…

Emp – £29.99

Breaking Bad: The Board Game

Play as a criminal or the Drug Enforcement Administration in this officially licenced game – but be warned, it’s probably not suitable for kids…

ZATU Games – £26.79

Chemistry Themed Barware

These hilarious shot glasses are a great homage to the show…

Amazon – £13.59

Breaking Bad Door Mat

This door mat is a great present for someone who’s just moved…

Amazon – £14.99

Breaking Bad Ice Cube Tray

This ice cube tray will add a punch to any drink…

Amazon – £4.99

Respect the Chemistry Beaker Mug

This Breaking Bad coffee mug is a great way to remember your favourite show…

Amazon – £25.00

Let’s Cook Wooden Spoon

This novelty wooden spoon is a practical and hilarious present…

Amazon – £7.95

Breaking Bad Reusable Coffee Mug

Breaking Bad isn’t full of the most ethical characters, so you can enjoy the irony of an officially branded reusable coffee cup…

Amazon – £9.95

Mr Heisenberg T Shirt

Corrupt someone’s childhood memories with this Mr Heisenberg Mr Men T shirt…

Amazon – £7.99

