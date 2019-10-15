Best Disney Halloween Costumes

Disney has a whole world of characters to choose from, so it’s no wonder that they’re many people’s go-to for Halloween.

Here are our top five Disney-inspired Halloween costumes available in 2019…

By far the comfiest option here, this lion costume will allow you to channel Simba just in time for the live-action remake of The Lion King.

Halloween Costumes – From £40.99

Everyone loves the Genie, and so he’s a great choice for Halloween – add blue face paint to this pre-made costume and you’ll good to go!

Amazon – £24.99

Ursula

As homage to the tentacloid villain (or the drag queen Divine, upon which she was based), dress up as Ursula this year with this pre-made chuck-on costume…

Price: From £34.09 on Amazon

Channel Peter Pan’s nemesis with this pirate costume – but don’t forget to add your own hook.

Amazon – £40.52

Ahead of the release of the new Maleficent film, dress as the icy villain (or loving adoptive mother, depending on whether you’re thinking of the original or the live-action version) this Halloween. Don’t forget to make your own pointy cheekbones…

Price: From £26.49 on Amazon