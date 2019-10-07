Gift ideas for Strictly fans

Strictly Come Dancing has become a mainstay of British popular culture over its fifteen-year run, and has attracted countless celebrities to its shiny floor throughout the years.

But what to buy for ta fan of all things Saturday night? To save you having to shimmy through the shops last minute, here’s our list of the best presents for Strictly fans.

For the backseat dancer…

Do you have a relative that loves Strictly, but loves criticising the dancing of celebrities on it even more? Get them to try dancing for themselves and maybe they’ll realise that their comments about Ann Widdecombe’s fox trot were pretty unfair given that they can’t even manage the most simple steps themselves. Extra points if you give them a taste of their own medicine with unsolicited advice on their dancing whilst they watch the DVD!

Amazon – £5.00

Game for a dance?

Strictly Come Dancing Board Game

Trivia questions, challenges and mini dance-offs are just some of the fun you’ll enjoy with this official Strictly Come Dancing board game. It even plays the Strictly theme tune and has the voice of Craig Revel Horwood (live studio orchestra and real Craig Revel Horwood not included).

Amazon – £12.50

For the Strictly addict…

I’d Rather Be Watching Strictly Mug

If Strictly’s on their mind 24/7, then this is the ideal mug to have. A subtle design, this mug isn’t too loud so can be swiftly turned away from judging eyes in serious situations at work. Plus, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe. What’s not to love?

Amazon – £8.99

For the clumsy friend…

Dancer Phone Case

If you know someone that’s got a permanently broken phone screen because however many times they get it fixed, they always seem to drop it again, then you’re in luck. This phone case will offer some much-needed protection from the endless assault that your clumsy friend’s phone is under.

Amazon – £7.95

For the rainy winter evening…

Tess & Craig’s Christmas Night In DVD

If your family is full of Strictly devotees, then this is the ideal watch for a lazy winter evening when everyone’s too full of mince pies to chat.

Amazon – £4.99

For the crossword lover…

Strictly Come Dancing Word Search Book

If there’s someone in your life that’s always reaching for a crossword, then give them a new type of puzzle to get stuck into with this Strictly-themed word search book. It has 55 word searches in it so it’ll keep them entertained for a while yet.

Amazon – £5.99

For the birthday girl or boy…

Strictly-themed birthday card

Not really a gift, but we’ve included this here because it’s the perfect card for someone that loves Strictly, whatever age they are. Blank inside for your own message, you can add specific compliments for your loved one that’ll justify that perfect 10 score.

Amazon – £3.25

If they also love Bake-Off…

Strictly Come Dancing – Edible Cupcake Toppers

If they love Strictly but their talents lie in baking then this is the ideal gift. Edible and just the right size for cupcakes, these cupcake toppers basically guarantee that you’ll receive at least one of the cupcakes yourself, so you can think of it as an investment in your future sugar consumption.

Amazon- £2.49

For the fact collector…

Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2020

If you know someone who loves train-spotting, Guinness World Records-memorising and Strictly, then you’ve come to the right place. This Annual may seem to list facts and figures about the show that you’d be happy to skim read once and then return to the coffee table, for some it’s an opportunity fill their brains with even more facts. But even if you haven’t got a penchant for memorisation, this annual could be a great source if you like to write your own quizzes.

Amazon – £11.48

For the hard worker…

Strictly dance weekend

Already talking bookings for 2020, this 3-day Strictly hotel experience offers the chance to watch showcases from the stars of the show and to learn to dance with them, all whilst staying in 5* accommodation. It’s the perfect present for someone who seems to always be working, and can’t relax unless they’re learning something new.

Donaheys – from £599.00