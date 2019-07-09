Best music deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019: From concert tickets to Unlimited Music offers

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

Amazon’s Prime Day has a strong offering this year for music lovers.

The annual event returns for the fifth time this year on 15th and 16th July. With one million offers going live in 48 hours it can be difficult to see what’s the best deal to go for.

We’ve selected our top picks to help you sift through the deals, from offers to concerts.

You can sign up for an Amazon Prime Account ahead of the day – there’s a 30-day trial then it’s £7.99 a month.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited for four months for £0.99

If you haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet, Prime Day is the time to do so. You can get four months of unlimited ad-free access to 50 million songs for just £0.99. This is an upgrade from the standard Amazon Prime Music that comes with any Prime membership as you’ll have access to more songs, behind the scenes features, and more Echo commands.

Watch Taylor Swift at the Gobal Prime Day Concert on Amazon Prime Video

Embrace girl-power with the all-female lineup of Taylor Swift, SZA, Becky G and London-born Dua Lipa at Amazon Prime’s Global Prime Day Concert in New York. Swift will be performing her new song ‘You Need to Calm Down’ live for the first time following its release in June. For those of you who didn’t get tickets, Prime Video will allow on-demand streaming of selected songs from the performances on Prime at: primevideo.com/primedayconcert .

Attend the Prime Day Party in East London with Rita Ora

On 10th July, Amazon is hosting an intimate gig in a secret location in East London where Rita Ora will be performing hits from her latest album, with support from BBC Sound of 2017 winner Ray BLK. To enter the ballot for a pair of tickets visit PrimeDayParty.co.uk. There will also be a limited number of tickets available on the door.