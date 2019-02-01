Here’s YOUR chance to interview David Walliams with Radio Times

Fancy the chance to meet and interview award-winning author, actor and sketch show comedian David Walliams?

Radio Times is offering the chance for 12 children (accompanied by an adult) to hear the Britain’s Got Talent judge read out a story — before putting Walliams on the spot with their specially-selected questions.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to enter.

What’s the prize?

12 children aged six-plus will win the chance to visit Radio Times’ offices, where they’ll meet David Walliams and hear him read a story aloud, before asking him a question. Their photo and question will then appear in a special issue of the magazine.

They’ll need an adult to accompany them to the Radio Times offices in London on Monday 25th February from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

How to enter?

.@RadioTimes is running a competition for children to interview me. Children aged 6+ please send the question you’d most like to ask me to- Meet Walliams, Radio Times, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT or email feedback@ https://t.co/go7NatPGVP with ‘Meet Walliams’ — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 29, 2019

Radio Times is looking for children aged six-plus to send in the question they’d most like to ask David Walliams and why.

Entries can be sent via post to: Walliams, Radio Times, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT; or emailed to feedback@radiotimes.com with “Meet Walliams” in the subject line.

Applications close on Friday 8th February 2019.

Don’t forget to include your name, address, email and phone number when you enter.