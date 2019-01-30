Accessibility Links

Here’s YOUR chance to interview David Walliams with Radio Times

Radio Times is offering 12 children to quiz the children's author and Britain's Got Talent judge

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: David Walliams

Fancy the chance to meet and interview award-winning author, actor and sketch show comedian David Walliams?

Radio Times is offering the chance for 12 children (accompanied by an adult) to hear the Britain’s Got Talent judge read out a story — before putting Walliams on the spot with their specially-selected questions.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to enter.

What’s the prize?

12 children aged six-plus will win the chance to visit Radio Times’ offices, where they’ll meet David Walliams and hear him read a story aloud, before asking him a question. Their photo and question will then appear in a special issue of the magazine.

They’ll need an adult to accompany them to the Radio Times offices in London on Monday 25th February from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

How to enter?

Radio Times is looking for children aged six-plus to send in the question they’d most like to ask David Walliams and why.

Entries can be sent via post to: Walliams, Radio Times, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT; or emailed to feedback@radiotimes.com with “Meet Walliams” in the subject line.

Don’t forget to include your name, address, email and phone number when you enter.

