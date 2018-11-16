Best Black Friday tech and gadget deals 2018 UK – cameras, TVs, Echo, drones and more

Is it finally time to buy that drone? We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday discounts on tech here…

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering a wide range of Smart TVs, cameras and the likes for just a fraction of what they usually cost.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November, followed by Cyber Monday on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday tech deals last year?

Last year, you could have nabbed a a Sony Bravia 43” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV from Currys PC World for £599, a Zinc Smart X hoverboard from Argos for £199.99, or gotten 20% off Sony, Samsung, Motorola, Wileyfox and Nokia smartphones on Amazon.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with laptop deals?

Expect to see Currys, PC World, John Lewis, eBay and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend laptop deals

