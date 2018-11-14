Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Offers
  3. Best Black Friday 2018 deals from Boots

Best Black Friday 2018 deals from Boots

All the best deals on health, beauty and fragrances

(L-R) Braun Series 9 9095CC Wet And Dry, Philips Series 9000 S9031, Babyliss Super Stubble, Gillette Fusion ProGlide Styler, Remington Hyperflex and a Panasonic ES-LT6N, taken on August 27, 2015. (Photo by Joseph Branston/T3 Magazine via Getty Images)

You may think of Boots as primarily a chemist but it’s actually a great place to find certain tech gifts ahead of the Christmas season too – and savvy shoppers will be on the look out for the best deals on Black Friday, which falls on Friday 23rd November this year.

Advertisement

The retailer will be slashing its prices in the run up to Friday, on the day itself and across the weekend…

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Boots on Black Friday 2018?

Last year there were a load of great price drops across the health, beauty, and fragrances sectors, and we’re expecting more of the same this year. Hugo Boss Bottled Night EDT 100ml was available for £35, down £27, while Remington Protect hair straightener was on sale for £39.99 (it’s usually £49.99) and you could nab the Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush for £80, which is, admittedly, still a lot of money for a toothbrush.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tags

You might like

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Oscar hopeful film Roma

Black Friday

When does Black Friday 2018 start? What are the best UK deal predictions and what retailers are taking part?

Amazon Echo Show on sale in the UK. Amazon, TG

Best Amazon Black Friday 2018 deals UK

Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules skips It Takes Two interview after Strictly Come Dancing exit

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more