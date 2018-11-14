Best Black Friday 2018 deals from Boots

You may think of Boots as primarily a chemist but it’s actually a great place to find certain tech gifts ahead of the Christmas season too – and savvy shoppers will be on the look out for the best deals on Black Friday, which falls on Friday 23rd November this year.

The retailer will be slashing its prices in the run up to Friday, on the day itself and across the weekend…

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Boots on Black Friday 2018?

Last year there were a load of great price drops across the health, beauty, and fragrances sectors, and we’re expecting more of the same this year. Hugo Boss Bottled Night EDT 100ml was available for £35, down £27, while Remington Protect hair straightener was on sale for £39.99 (it’s usually £49.99) and you could nab the Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush for £80, which is, admittedly, still a lot of money for a toothbrush.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

