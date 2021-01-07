When is Star Trek: Discovery season 4 on Netflix? Latest news on the sci-fi epic

While the Star Trek universe may be rapidly expanding on television, Discovery remains the franchise’s flagship title with its relentlessly fast pace making it a favourite among sci-fi thrill seekers.

The recently concluded third season was the most high stakes yet, sending the crew of the USS Discovery roughly 900 years into the future, where they’re faced with a harsh and unpredictable new reality.

The show has become such a runaway hit that a fourth season was confirmed before the third had even started airing, with recent reports suggesting that a fifth outing could be filmed at the same time.

But what does the future have in store Michael Burnham and her crew? Read on for everything we know so far about Star Trek: Discovery season 4 on Netflix.

When is Star Trek: Discovery season 4 released on Netflix?

There’s no official release date for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season just yet, but there’s likely to be a while to wait.

Filming began in November 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with new safety measures being implemented to minimise the risk of infection for the cast and crew.

If all goes smoothly and no COVID-19 cases are reported, filming should wrap in June 2021 but then begins the considerable post-production process to get the show’s ambitious visual effects up to par.

The turnaround time between seasons two and three was approximately 18 months, which is likely to be the same again given the difficult circumstances of this latest shoot.

So, RadioTimes.com predicts Star Trek: Discovery season four could launch in summer 2022.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 plot

Plot details for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season are likely to be kept under wraps until closer to release, but it’s expected that the series will continue to follow Michael Burnham’s crew as they explore the distant future.

The relationships between the crew members will continue to evolve as they are put through their paces, with more heart-wrenching moments all but guaranteed.

We’ll also see the return of at least one familiar face (more on that below).

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 cast

Much of the main cast is expected to return for the fourth season, most notably Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays the series lead Michael Burnham.

In addition, fans can expect to see more from Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly and Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber.

Also confirmed to be returning are Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander as Adira and Gray Tal, who broke new ground as the first major non-binary and trans characters to be featured in Star Trek.

Legendary director David Cronenberg will also be reprising his role of Kovich, a mysterious yet influential figure in the Federation.

Is there a Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer?

Filming is currently underway, so it’s possible we could get our first look at the next batch of episodes over the coming months.

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Netflix.