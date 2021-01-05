Accessibility Links

Doctor Who fans show support for Jodie Whittaker amid exit rumours

The Thirteenth Doctor's time in the TARDIS could be up.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Following rumours that the upcoming series of Doctor Who could be Jodie Whittaker’s last, fans have taken to social media to show their support for the Thirteenth Doctor.

Whittaker has been playing the Time Lord for the past three years, most recently in the New Year’s Day special Revolution of the Daleks ahead of the thirteenth series airing later this year.

The BBC has yet to confirm Whittaker’s exit but, if true, it would follow that of companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, whose final appearances were in the festive special episode.

The rumours have sparked an overwhelming response from fans on Twitter, with #JodieOurDoctor trending after the Daily Mirror first suggested on Sunday night that Whittaker would be leaving the show.

“She was the universe,” one fan shared on Twitter, along with artwork of Whittaker in character.

“The thing about Jodie Whittaker is that she has become a figure of comfort and inspiration to a wide amount of people,” another wrote. “People see the 13th Doctor and they feel warmth and happiness. Whatever happens from now, Jodie has been a magnificent ambassador for the show. #JodieOurDoctor”.

Whittaker is the first woman to ever take on the Doctor Who mantle, but, as one fan noted, her casting “goes way beyond gender representation.”

“Jodie Whittaker was the perfect choice for the first woman in this iconic role,” they wrote, “and I hope many more follow in her path. Jodie’s take on the Doctor has brought hope, joy and so much more to so many people. #JodieOurDoctor“.

Of course, there’s a big chance that Whittaker still has more time in the TARDIS beyond the next series and the rumours are just that. One thing’s for certain – there’ll be plenty of disappointed fans out there if she does depart.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

