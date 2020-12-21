When is Marvel’s Armor Wars released on Disney Plus? Latest news on Iron Man spin-off

The story isn’t over yet for Don Cheadle’s War Machine as the character was confirmed to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his very own Disney Plus series.

It marks the first time that James Rhodes has been the focus of a Marvel project, having previously taken supporting roles in the Iron Man and Avengers franchises.

His show is confirmed to be titled Armor Wars, named after a famous comic book storyline, exploring what happens when Tony Stark’s cutting-edge weaponry falls into the wrong hands.

Read on for everything we know so far about Marvel’s Armor Wars on Disney Plus.

When is Marvel’s Armor Wars released on Disney Plus?

There’s no confirmed release date for Armor Wars just yet, but the series is unlikely to debut until 2022 at the earliest due to Marvel’s jam-packed schedule over the next year.

What is Armor Wars about?

Inspired by a comic book storyline of the same name, Armour Wars will show the devastating consequences of Tony Stark’s worst fear: his technology falling into the wrong hands.

Little else has been announced about the Disney Plus series so far aside from it being set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes (aka War Machine) being the focus.

Armor Wars cast

So far, only Don Cheadle has been confirmed for the cast of Marvel’s Armor Wars, reprising the role of James Rhodes after past appearances in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

However, the comic book storyline prominently features an old adversary of the late Stark, rival businessman Justin Hammer, who was previously portrayed by Sam Rockwell in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

This has fuelled speculation that Rockwell could make a long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after last being seen in the short film All Hail The King, which was included on the Blu-ray release of Iron Man 3.

Unfortunately, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, so these will remain rumours until such time as word comes from Marvel or Disney itself.

Is there an Armor Wars trailer?

Not yet and we wouldn’t expect to see one anytime soon. Stay tuned!

