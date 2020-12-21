Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett confirmed as title art revealed

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has been confirmed as an entirely separate series to The Mandalorian, as its logo was revealed on American television today (Monday, 21st December).

The show was first teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian’s season two finale, which saw iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his sharpshooting associate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return to Jabba’s palace.

Following Jabba’s death in Return of the Jedi, it is revealed that his servant Bib Fortuna had inherited the crime lord’s gluttonous lifestyle, keeping terrified slaves as his captives.

Upon their return, Boba and Fennec liberate the Twi’lek woman chained to his throne before killing Fortuna without hesitation, taking over the palace for themselves – and it’s safe to say, they’ll be making a few changes.

The scene nicely sets up an intriguing premise for The Book of Boba Fett, which will see both Morrison and Wen return in the lead roles.

The title artwork was revealed on US daytime show Good Morning America, where producer Jon Favreau confirmed that it is being produced in addition to a full third season of The Mandalorian with Pedro Pascal.

There had previously been some confusion over whether The Book of Boba Fett would be a replacement for the flagship Disney+ series.

Read on for everything you need to know about Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett release date

While the exact date has not yet been confirmed, we do know that Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will be released on Disney+ at some point in December 2021.

Interestingly, The Mandalorian season three has also been announced for Christmas of next year, which suggests that the two shows could air at the same time or one after the other.

The Book of Boba Fett cast

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/JP54yEe9WF — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 21, 2020

Temuera Morrison will reprise the role of Boba Fett after making a big splash with his initial return in The Mandalorian season two.

The actor had previously played Jango Fett, the “father” from which Boba is cloned, in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, as well as portraying Commander Cody in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

Joining him for this upcoming spin-off is Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen, who will return as sharpshooting mercenary Fennec Shand, who became an ally of Fett after he saved her life on the desolate outskirts of Tatooine.

Behind the camera, The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers, alongside director Robert Rodriguez who helmed one chapter from the second season.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99

The Book of Boba Fett plot

Disney

Little has been revealed about The Book of Boba Fett’s story and we expect that most details will be kept top secret, as is standard for a Star Wars project.

However, judging from The Mandalorian season two’s post-credits scene, we expect that the series will follow Boba and Fennec as they establish themselves as powerful players in Tatooine following their takeover of Jabba’s palace.

It is possible that the series could also reveal exactly how Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit that he fell into during Return of the Jedi, at which point he was presumed dead by many in the galaxy.

Fennec Shand’s origin is due to be explored in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch which could also be relevant given that characters are currently jumping into live-action left and right (see: Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze).

Is there a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett?

Not just yet, but the show is filming right now, so we could see our first look in summer 2021, assuming there are no coronavirus-induced delays.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus in December 2021.