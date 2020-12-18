When is She-Hulk released on Disney+? Cast, trailer, plot and more

Marvel’s recent expansion will see a number of comic book favourites jump into live-action for the first time ever, with one such character being Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk.

After some initial confusion, it has now been confirmed that Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany will indeed take on the iconic role in a series that will bring back at least two familiar faces.

Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to reprising the role of Bruce Banner, Jennifer’s cousin who passes his gamma-fuelled powers onto her after giving her an emergency blood transfusion.

Meanwhile, the show will also see the long-awaited return of Tim Roth’s Abomination, last seen over a decade ago in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, where he faced off against Edward Norton’s incarnation of the monstrous superhero.

Behind the camera, Kat Coiro will direct several episodes and serve as executive producer, coming from a background in comedy work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family and Netflix’s Dead to Me.

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk.

When is She-Hulk going to be released on Disney+?

The series is expected to premiere at some point in 2022, although no official release date has yet been confirmed.

Who is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk made her first appearance in November 1979’s Savage She-Hulk #1, which reveals her dramatic origin story. Jennifer Walters is a skilled lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner (aka The Incredible Hulk), who is gunned down by a crime boss with a vendetta against her.

With her life on the line, Banner performs an emergency blood transfusion which sees him pass some of his gamma radiation onto her, transforming her into She-Hulk. A recent casting call has hinted that this comic-accurate origin story will indeed make it into the show.

Walters doesn’t suffer from the same anger issues as her cousin which has allowed her to keep her day job even when in Hulk form, recently establishing her very own legal practice in the Marvel comic books.

She-Hulk cast

Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in her self-titled series, after rising to prominence on the acclaimed sci-fi drama Orphan Black, where she played multiple roles.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to be reprising his popular Avengers role of Bruce Banner, last seen with a firm grip on his anger issues in 2019’s Endgame. Whether he will remain in his so-called Professor Hulk form or revert to a more humanlike persona remains to be seen.

In a long-suspected move, Tim Roth is finally returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Abomination, who was first introduced in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton.

He was incarcerated at the end of the movie but his whereabouts in the decade since have not been disclosed, so expect the She-Hulk series to fill in some blanks.

Jessica Gao will serve as the lead writer of the series, fresh off her Emmy win for penning Rick and Morty’s famous Pickle Rick episode.

Will She-Hulk crossover with the MCU movies?

Yes! While Marvel’s previous TV offerings (e.g. Agents of SHIELD) were technically set in the MCU, their links with the movies were tenuous at best.

However, the Disney Plus shows announced so far, which include Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, will all tie in directly with the events unfolding in the MCU film series.

In fact, in an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said: “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, you’ll probably need a Disney Plus subscription.”

And with the inclusion of Mark Ruffalo in the She-Hulk cast, it seems safe to assume that the universe’s angriest cousins will eventually team up in an Avengers movie.

