When is Ironheart released on Disney Plus? All the details on Marvel’s Iron Man spin-off

With Tony Stark out of action following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the future of his high-tech weaponry is falling into the hands of another.

Marvel Studios has announced that teenage genius Riri Williams, who made her comic book debut in 2015, will be jumping to live-action in a new Disney Plus series.

Dominique Thorne has been cast in the role after making her screen debut in Barry Jenkins’ acclaimed 2018 drama If Beale Street Could Talk, but the supporting cast is yet to be confirmed.

Read on for everything we know so far about Ironheart.

When is Marvel’s Ironheart released on Disney Plus?

There’s no release date for Marvel’s Ironheart just yet, but given how jam-packed the studio’s schedule is for the next year, we wouldn’t expect the series to premiere until 2022 at the earliest.

Who is Riri Williams?

Riri Williams is a relatively new creation, having made her full comic book debut less than five years ago in 2016’s Invincible Iron Man #9.

Nevertheless, the character has become a major player in the short time since, getting involved in major crossover event Secret Empire and joining young adult superhero team The Champions, as well as leading her own solo title.

When she was first introduced, Riri was only 15 years old but had already established herself as an accomplished scientist with a full scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Her advanced intelligence leads her to design and build her own suit of armour similar to that which is worn by Tony Stark – and it isn’t long before she gets the billionaire’s attention.

He ultimately gives Riri his blessing to keep using the suit, making her a major new ally; of course, this origin will have to be tweaked in the Disney Plus series following Stark’s death at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s Ironheart cast

Getty

Dominique Thorne has been cast as Riri Williams in Marvel’s Ironheart series on Disney Plus, having impressed with her screen debut in awards contender If Beale Street Could Talk.

No supporting cast members have been announced just yet, nor do we know who will lead the creative team behind the camera, but expect these details to be revealed over the coming months.

Marvel’s Ironheart plot theories

Presumably, Marvel’s Ironheart will be an origin story for Riri Williams first and foremost, but it’s possible that the series could connect with another Iron Man spin-off headed to Disney Plus: Armour Wars.

That show will see Don Cheadle reprise his role as James Rhodes (aka War Machine), for a story that explores what happens when Tony Stark’s technology falls into the wrong hands.

Riri Williams could easily fit into such a narrative, but there’s no confirmation on whether Thorne or Cheadle will collaborate across the two projects.

Is there an Ironheart trailer?

Not yet, but there are plenty more upcoming Marvel shows to look into while you’re waiting.

Ironheart will be released on Disney Plus. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.