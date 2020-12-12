Accessibility Links

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

Carol Danvers will be back in another adventure of her own – but don't expect it for a while.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (Marvel, HF)

Almost two years have passed since Brie Larson made her cinematic debut as the fantastic Captain Marvel and we finally know more about the upcoming sequel, set to arrive in 2022.

While the film’s release has been pushed back to November, Marvel recently confirmed that Ms Marvel‘s Iman Vellani and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) will be making an appearance in the sequel as their Disney+ series characters.

While the first film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck won’t be returning for the sequel, Candyman’s Nia DaCosta will be at the helm of the upcoming film, which will once again follow the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It remains to be seen exactly how Captain Marvel 2 fits into the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, but fans are already wildly speculating some exciting ideas about where the story could go.

Read on for all the latest news for Captain Marvel 2.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

While the film was previously slated to arrive in cinemas on 8th July 2022, Marvel Studios recently announced we’ll be seeing on the big screen from 11th November 2022 onwards.

However, it’s possible that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could result in a delay further down the line, so we’ll keep this page updated as the situation develops.

What will Captain Marvel 2 be about?

Captain Marvel
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel (Marvel Studios)
Disney/Marvel

Some fans have speculated that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before the likes of Avengers: Endgame, filling in the considerable space between the character’s origin and eventual reappearance – similar in concept to Wonder Woman: 1984.

However, given that Kevin Feige seems keen to usher in a new age of Marvel heroes, it seems more likely that the film will take place in the modern day, perhaps linking with upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

The eponymous teen superhero, who will be played by actress Iman Vellani, has an origin story tied directly to Carol Danvers, meaning she could well join the supporting cast of Captain Marvel 2.

Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on WandaVision, is writing the sequel, after reports that the original’s co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for Captain Marvel 2.

That’s particularly notable as WandaVision will reintroduce Monica Rambeau as an adult played by Teyonah Parris, following her introduction in Captain Marvel as a young girl in the ’90s.

In terms of villains, there’s a good chance that the Kree and the Skrulls will return in the upcoming sequel, with the war between the two species being a big part of Marvel lore.

Who is in the cast of Captain Marvel 2?

Brie Larson will of course be reprising the title role – and we now know a bit more about Captain Marvel 2’s supporting cast.

Marvel recently confirmed that Ms Marvel’s Iman Vellani will be reprising her Disney+ series role in the Captain Marvel, alongside WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris, who’ll be playing Monica Rambeau.

Jude Law’s villainous Yon-Rogg made it out of the first film alive so he could potentially reprise his role, although there’s a chance that the creative team will want to move on to more threatening villains.

