  David Tennant's Tenth Doctor to meet classic companions Ace, Leela and more in new Doctor Who adventures

David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor to meet classic companions Ace, Leela and more in new Doctor Who adventures

The Tenth Doctor is reunited with some old friends in a new series of stories.

Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who

David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor is returning for more brand-new Doctor Who adventures – and this time he’ll be joined by some familiar faces.

Due for release in September 2022 from Big Finish Productions, the new box set Doctor Who – Tenth Doctor, Classic Companions will see the Doctor reunite with old friends Ace (Sophe Aldred), Leela (Louise Jameson), Nyssa (Sarah Sutton) and K9 (John Leeson).

Leela and K9 originally appeared as companions to Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor, while Nyssa originally travelled alongside Peter Davison’s Fifth, with Ace featuring as the final companion of Doctor Who’s classic run opposite Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor.

“It’s been one of the great unexpected delights of being locked in one’s house for months on end, that this was something I was able to do,” said David Tennant. “To be not only doing all these wonderful stories but to be appearing alongside people like Louise Jameson, John Leeson, Sarah Sutton and Sophie Aldred, it’s been just such a treat. I’ve loved it. It’s always such a lovely thing to return to, this show.”

The set will contain three new audio dramas. In Splinter by John Dorney, Leela is reunited with the Doctor and K9 as she fights to protect a village from the alien Spriggan, The Stuntman by Lizzie Hopley sees the Doctor and K9 enter a virtual world of a movie stuntman to help Nyssa escape a Time War criminal’s scheme, while Quantum of Axos by Roy Gill has Ace investigating a new tech company which seems too good to be true and running into a certain Time Lord and his robot dog…

Sophie Aldred
Sophie Aldred recording from her home studio

Producer David Richardson said: “We took our cue from [2006 TV episode] School Reunion for this set – what would it be like if the Tenth Doctor met some of his past companions, later in their lives. The result is three emotional, exciting stories that cut to the core of Doctor Who, about moving on but never forgetting and always embracing the past.”

Doctor Who – Tenth Doctor, Classic Companions is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD (for £24.99) or a digital download (for £19.99) exclusively from bigfinish.com.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks airs on New Year’s Day at 6:45pm on BBC One. Check out our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2020, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Doctor Who

Revolution of the Daleks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
