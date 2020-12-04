Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Doctor Who is leaving Netflix UK on New Year’s Day

Doctor Who is leaving Netflix UK on New Year’s Day

Fans of the cult show will have to go elsewhere to stream it online.

David Tennant and Billie Piper in Doctor Who (BBC)

Doctor Who will no longer be available to stream on Netflix in 2021, as the series will depart the service on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

The BBC’s iconic sci-fi series has been a consistent part of the Netflix library since 2013, with the first 10 seasons of the modern revival ready to watch until the end of the year.

That encompasses well over 100 adventures from the days of Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor all the way up to Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, including clashes with the Daleks, Cybermen and the Weeping Angels.

As one of the biggest sci-fi shows on television, fans will be sad to see the series go but the loss signals a continued focus by Netflix on its own original programming, which includes the likes of Stranger Things, Lost In Space and Black Mirror.

Fortunately, Whovians will still have options about where to get their Time Lord fix, as the series will remain available to stream from other services.

Anybody with a TV licence can currently watch all 12 modern series on BBC iPlayer, while a treasure trove of classic episodes are streaming on BritBox.

It is currently unclear whether Doctor Who could return to Netflix in the future. RadioTimes.com has reached out to the streaming service for comment.

Doctor Who fans are currently awaiting this year’s Christmas special, Revolution of the Daleks, which sees Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor imprisoned and her companions facing off against her most deadly foes.

Fortunately, John Barrowman’s fan-favourite Captain Jack Harkness is set to lend a helping hand and will seemingly form a connection with Mandip Gill’s Yaz.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix (until New Year’s Day). Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Revolution of the Daleks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

John Barrowman

John Barrowman will “happily come back” to Doctor Who “any time” after festive special

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Sacha Dhawan as The Master - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10

How the Doctor Who festive special addresses the Timeless Child twists: “She’s not going to forget about it”

25

Exclusive Why Mandip Gill DIDN’T leave Doctor Who

Doctor Who Special 2020 - Revolution Of The Daleks

Doctor Who cast promise “big shocks” and “tears shed” in the festive special