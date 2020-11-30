The best gifts for Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans

With December just days away, it’s Christmas shopping time and with shops closed throughout the month in many parts of the country, many will be turning to online retailers when finding little gifts for loved ones.

Advertisement

If you’re shopping for a Star Wars aficionado, a Jedi junkie or a Mandalorian maniac, you’re in luck – we’ve scoured the internet to find some of the best gifts for fans of the Millennium Falcon.

Curtesy of Amazon and in the words of Baby Yoda, perfect Christmas gifts here are. (All prices are accurate at time of publishing.)

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Baby Yoda flowerpot ornament – £9.53

Searching for a gift for a green-fingered Mandalorian fan? This 10.5cm-tall Baby Yoda flowerpot ornament makes for an adorable addition to anyone’s home – here’s to hoping The Child uses its healing powers to revive any wilting plants it finds itself holding.

Buy the Baby Yoda Ornament from Amazon now.

Lego figure of Baby Yoda – £82.95

Amazon

Lego enthusiasts will love this Baby Yoda buildable gift set, suitable for anyone over the age of 10. Complete with a brick-built toy model of The Child, a range of expressions and a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, there’s hours of fun within this Star Wars set.

Buy the Baby Yoda Lego set from Amazon now.

The complete Star Wars boxset – £39.99 (DVD), £59.99 (Blu-ray)

Amazon

Star Wars fans without a Disney Plus subscription are sure to appreciate this complete box set of The Skywalker Saga, featuring all nine films in the original franchise – from 1999’s Episode I: The Phantom Menace to 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Available to purchase in either DVD (£39.99), Blu-ray (£59.99) and even 4K (£199.99) form, gear up for the ultimate movie marathon with this boxset.

Buy the complete Star Wars DVD/Blu-ray boxset on Amazon now.

Baby Yoda plush toy – £26.99

Amazon

Looking for a Baby Yoda you can hug? This plush toy of The Child is 11 inches of pure cuteness, perfect for cuddling or for keeping on display as a collectible, and will cost you just £26.99.

Buy the Baby Yoda plush toy from Amazon now.

Men’s Mandalorian-themed pyjama bottoms – £10.99-£15.99

Amazon

If you know someone who eats, breathes and, most importantly, sleeps Star Wars, this pair of men’s Mandalorian pyjama bottoms makes for perfect sleepwear/daytime attire during lockdown. Available in sizes from small to 3XL, these super soft pyjamas are 100 per cent cotton and 100 per cent covered in little Baby Yodas.

Buy these pyjama bottoms from Amazon now.

Boba Fett Lego helmet – £54.97

Amazon

While Din Djarin may be now known as The Mandalorian thanks to Disney Plus’ spin-off series of the same name, let’s not forget the main Mandalorian bounty hunter of the original Star Wars franchise – Boba Fett. If you know someone with a love for all things Boba, check out this Lego building set of Fett’s helmet, complete with a macro-binocular view plate and an antenna.

Buy the Boba Fett Lego helmet on Amazon now.

The Mandalorian Lego Battle Pack set – £17.92

Amazon

Those hoping to recreate some of their favourite Mandalorian scenes over the Christmas period will love this Lego Battle Pack set, complete with four Mandalorian warrior minifigures (each with stud-shooting blasters), a defence fort and a speeder bike. Setting you back just £12.97, this buildable mini-figures are perfect for wannabe-bounty hunters.

Buy the Mandalorian Lego Battle Pack Set from Amazon now.

3D LED Star Wars night light – £18.99

Amazon

Buying gifts for someone in need of Star Wars decor? This 3D LED Night Light comes with three patterns – the Death Star, R2-D2 and the Millennium Falcon – and adds a bit of Jedi ambience to any room.

Buy the 3D LED Star Wars night light from Amazon now.

The Mandalorian’s electronic helmet – £119.99

Amazon

This electronic role-play Mandalorian helmet is the ultimate Christmas gift for fans of the Pedro Pascal character, complete with interior padding, electronic lights and highly-detailed deco.

Buy The Mandalorian’s Electronic Helmet from Amazon now.

Stormtrooper Lego helmet set – £54.99

Amazon

If Boba Fett and The Mandalorian don’t do it for you, there’s always a Lego Stormtrooper Helmet set for those with a tendency to channel their inner dark side. Suitable for fans 18 and over, this buildable helmet comes with a base and nameplate for its recipient to keep proudly on display.

Buy the Stormtrooper Lego Helmet set on Amazon now.

Limited Edition of Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Blu-ray boxset – £199.99

Amazon

Dedicated Star Wars fans may already own the entire boxset of The Skywalker Saga, but do they own this limited edition? Featuring 26 hours of bonus features, this boxset includes feature-length documentaries about the beloved franchise, behind-the-scenes clips and exclusive interviews – all of which are bound to make a wannabe-Jedi’s Christmas.

Buy the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Blu-ray boxset on Amazon now.

The Mandalorian’s Darksaber toy – £29.99

Amazon

Fed up of your Lightsaber? Why not treat yourself to a Darksaber – the black-bladed symbol of Mandalorian power. Suitable for anyone over the age of five, this toy sword will enhance any Star Wars fan’s role-playing experience with its electronic sound effects and lightning button.

Buy The Mandalorian’s Darksaber toy from Amazon now.

Star Wars colouring book – £5.66

Amazon

Looking for a little stocking filler for Skywalker enthusiast? How about this Star War Colouring Book – perfect for those in need of a mind-numbing activity after a stressful day of working from home.

Advertisement

Buy the Star Wars colouring book from Amazon now.