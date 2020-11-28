Accessibility Links

Marvel’s Hawkeye Disney+ series to begin filming this week

Work on the upcoming Marvel's new Disney+ Hawkeye series is ready to begin with cameras set to roll imminently

Aveners: Age of Ultron

Filming is due to begin on Marvel’s new Hawkeye series for Disney+ in the first week of December.

Notices have appeared around Downtown Brooklyn in New York to signal that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe instalment to go into production will shoot in the area on 2nd December.

The series has been given the working title of Anchor Point, referring to the spot on an archer’s face where they draw their bow back to.

Filming was due to have started in September but was put on the back-burner as COVID-19 restrictions halted progress.

Several other Marvel productions have been affected in 2020, including WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but all have found a way to continue production to keep delays to a minimum.

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as hot-shot Hawkeye for his first appearance in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame.

The 49-year-old teased a photo of himself via Instagram Stories looking roughed-up, cut and bloodied with the caption “Monday’s” to suggest that work is beginning on the new series.

Renner is expected to be joined in the show by True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop, though her presence in the series remains unconfirmed.

Hawkeye’s return was originally slated for late 2021, though it remains to be seen whether the delay to filming will have a major bearing on its release date.

