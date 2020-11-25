Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Jack is back….again!

Unless you’ve actually been locked in a Judoon prison, you’ll probably have heard the latest big Doctor Who news – John Barrowman is making a big return to the BBC sci-fi series, with his fan favourite character Captain Jack Harkness set to join the action for the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special (or New Year’s special…we’re still not quite sure yet).

Advertisement

But what will Jack get up to in Revolution of the Daleks? What’s he been doing since we last saw him, how will he help battle the Doctor’s greatest foes, and will he finally actually get to meet Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor this time?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we try our best to find out, taking a look at Jack’s past, present and (possible) future in the series, including rumours that he could be sticking around for season 13.

Plus, we investigate one of the greatest mysteries never solved within the wider Whoniverse – just what did happen to Rex Matheson from Torchwood?

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home,” Barrowman previously said of his return.

“It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s Heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

“A Doctor Who Festive Special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode,” added showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Sounds like Who fans are in for quite the treat this festive period…

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast about series 13 filming now, as well as out piece about whether Captain Jack in season 13 is likely (spoiler alert: we’re not so sure).

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.