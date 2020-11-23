Accessibility Links

Watch Captain Jack’s return in first Doctor Who festive special teaser

John Barrowman joins the Tardis team for Revolution of the Daleks.

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

Jack is back! After months of anticipation a first-look teaser for Doctor Who’s upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks has been unveiled – and in an exciting twist for fans the clip has confirmed longstanding rumours that fan-favourite character Captain Jack Harkness will be a part of the episode.

As the Tardis engines fire up in the teaser that premiered on BBC one on Monday night, Captain Jack simply says: “Oh, I’ve missed that sound!”

As played by John Barrowman since 2005, the immortal Jack briefly returned to the series earlier this year, and now looks set to help the Tardis team (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole) battle the Daleks while the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) languishes in space-prison. Clearly, the Doctor Who Christmas special will be an episode fans won’t want to miss…

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home,” Barrowman said of the return in a separate announcement. “It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack.”

“He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

“A Doctor Who Festive Special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode,” added Showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Doctor Who poster
Picture Shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Captain Jack Harkness (JOHN BARROWMAN), Graham O’Brien (BRADLEY WALSH), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE), Daleks.

“If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

It’s currently unknown exactly when Revolution of the Daleks will air, with the BBC only noting that the episode will be released “over the festive period” – but previous years suggest the special will either be placed on Christmas or New Year’s Day, with the later date proving a popular slot for the sci-fi drama’s festive outings since Chibnall took over.

The Doctor Who Christmas special will air in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

