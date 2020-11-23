Accessibility Links

  5. Get first official look at Dalek revamp in new Doctor Who poster
Get first official look at Dalek revamp in new Doctor Who poster

The Doctor’s greatest foes have a new look, while John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness is bringing back a familiar gadget.

Revolution of the Daleks poster

With just a few weeks until the release of Doctor Who’s long-awaited festive special the BBC are finally releasing some new details about Revolution of the Daleks, confirming the return of John Barrowman’s longstanding series character Captain Jack Harkness and releasing a first-look poster for the new adventure.

While a lot of the excitement will centre around Barrowman’s involvement, the poster is also notable for another reason – it’s the first official look we’ve had at the redesigned Daleks set to debut this winter in the 2020 Doctor Who Christmas special, with two of the tinpot terrors glimpsed at the edges of the frame.

While leaked photos have seen these Daleks in action on set this is one of the clearest looks we’ve had so far at the makeover, which seems to hark back to the silhouette created by the home-made “Recon” Dalek (seen in 2019 special Resolution) while adding a glossier, more modern finish.

Notably, the bronze look of the usual post-2005 Dalek design and the rusty bodywork of the Recon Dalek have been dropped in favour of a shiny, matte-black covering for the Dalek armour, with the Daleks’ heads bathed from within in an eerie blue light that’s also new to the series.

For a better look at this new design fans may have to wait a little longer – only cropped versions of these Daleks can be seen in the poster. But it’s definitely a stark departure from the Daleks that fans have been used to in recent years, and we’re sure they’ll create a real splash when they’re finally unveiled properly.

Doctor Who poster
Picture Shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Captain Jack Harkness (JOHN BARROWMAN), Graham O’Brien (BRADLEY WALSH), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE), Daleks.

The revamped Daleks aren’t the only technological detail to pull out of this poster. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that in his poster shot, Barrowman’s Jack Harkness is back wielding a couple of his trademark gadgets – namely his wrist-mounted Vortex Manipulator and handheld sonic cannon – and we’re sure both gizmos will play a key role in battling the Daleks in the finished episodes.

Overall, this episode looks to be a hit with anyone desperately obsessed with Doctor Who tech and gadgetry. Given that this applies to most of the Doctor Who fandom, we’re sure there’ll be a lot to discuss when it’s finally released.

The Doctor Who Christmas special Revolution of the Daleks will be released in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

All about Doctor Who

Revolution of the Daleks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
