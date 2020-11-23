When is Batwoman season 2 on TV? Everything you need to know about the DC Comics show

A new trailer for Batwoman series two dropped recently, giving viewers the chance to see new star Javicia Leslie try on the Batwoman suit for the first time.

Leslie plays brand new character Ryan Wilder in the second run, following the shock exit of original Batwoman Ruby Rose at the start of 2020, and if the short trailer is anything to go by it looks like the new star is going to settle easily into the role.

Previously, Leslie had shown off a snap of herself in Rose’s old costume, which it’s understood she’ll ditch a few episodes in favour of this newer look.

The new series will see Wilder become the new hero, fighting against a now harder to control Alice and Jacob Kane security team who will be eager to stop Wilder from her vigilantism.

Batwoman season two is in production and exciting tidbits are spilling out from set, including the recent casting of Leah Gibson, who will play skilled assassin Tatiana (The Whisper) and Nathan Owens, who will take on the role of Ocean, a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming second season of Batwoman.

Batwoman season 2 release date

The CW has announced that season two of Batwoman will premiere on Sunday 17th January 2021 in the US.

DC Comics shows on US broadcaster The CW typically begin in September/October, but due to the one-two punch of coronavirus and Rose’s shock exit, the show has been delayed.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros was looking to resume production on several TV shows in late August, as Batwoman and many others are filmed in Canada, where COVID-19 cases are significantly lower than in the United States.

The August start date never came to fruition, but production was eventually allowed to restart in early October, following delayed COVID-19 tests for the cast and crew, according to Deadline.

Batwoman season 2 cast

While the series had intended to continue the story of Kate Kane’s crimefighting across Gotham City, the writers have decided to introduce an entirely new character following the resignation of Ruby Rose.

The producers have cast Javicia Leslie in the role of Ryan Wilder, who will take over the mantle of Batwoman from season two onwards, after being inspired by the vigilante’s actions in the past.

While Kate Kane will be written out of the show, her friends and family are set to return – meaning fans won’t have to bid farewell to every character they got to know over the course of season one.

Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang will still have major roles as tech whizz Luke Fox and medical student Mary Hamilton, which suggests they could help Ryan Wilder find her footing as the new Batwoman.

Kate’s troubled father Jacob (Dougray Scott) will also return as well as her psychopathic sister Alice (Rachel Skarsten), but it will be interesting to see how their dynamic shifts with Kate out of the picture.

We can also expect more from Meagan Tandy as Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore, who is a protector of Gotham in her own right as one of the Crows’ leading operatives.

In September 2020, Leah Gibson was confirmed to be joining the Arrowverse as “The Whisper”.

Gibson has previous experience on a superhero franchise, having previously starred in Jessica Jones.

She will be playing the villainous Tatiana who, according to Deadline, will be a deadly assassin who is “unflappable and cold as ice in the face of danger”.

And also in September, it was revealed that Devious Maids star Nathan Owens would also be joining the series, playing Ocean, a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past who is described as “a loyal soldier and fighter” who “moves to Gotham for a new beginning”.

Meanwhile, former EastEnders actor Shivani Ghai joins the cast in the recurring role of Safiyah, a former lover of Kate Kan who was previously leader of the pirate island of Coyana.

Who is new Batwoman actress Javicia Lesley?

It was announced earlier this year that Javicia Leslie will be taking over the role of Batwoman from Ruby Rose, an American actress best known for her role on comedy-drama series God Friended Me.

She said: “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Previously, RadioTimes.com readers had voted for Stephanie Beatriz to be cast in the role, but it’s unclear whether this would have been possible due to her existing commitment to hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Former star Ruby Rose took to Instagram to congratulate Leslie on getting the gig, saying: “I am so glad that Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape.

“You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing.”

Leslie’s character Ryan is described as “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed”, but has a chequered past as a former drug runner who has spent years on the run from Gotham City’s police department.

She’s a “highly skilled and wildly undisciplined” fighter as well as an out lesbian, ensuring that Batwoman’s groundbreaking LGBTQ+ representation remains at the heart of the show.

Showrunner Caroline Dries addressed the decision to abandon Kate Kane, a character who has a sizeable comic book fanbase, during a Q&A for ATX Festival At Home.

She said: “To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ [of recasting] for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple of episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless.

“But upon further reflection – and I think Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call – he’s like, ‘I think we should just reboot Batwoman as a different character.’”

Recently, Dries explained how the new characters fit into the series “At first, she doesn’t fit,” she explained while speaking at the Legacy of the Bat panel at DC FanDome. “She doesn’t fit literally. She makes it fit her.

“In making it fit her, she makes the Bat accessible to this whole other world of people who normally might not have a hero to look up to. So, she puts her stamp on the legacy.”

What could happen in Batwoman season 2?

Prior to Rose’s departure, The CW released a synopsis for season two of Batwoman, which included that Jacob Kane would be waging war against Batwoman and her vigilante activities.

That could still be the case, only with Ryan as the woman behind the mask rather than his own daughter Kate, but that’s not the only thing our incumbent Batwoman has to worry about.

There is also the small matter of Bruce Wayne’s former friend Tommy Elliott, who has adopted the super villain persona Hush to wreak havoc across Gotham City.

Other details that were teased by The CW include a romance between Luke and Mary, as well as a dangerous enemy from Alice’s past who “knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities”.

Again, it’s possible these details could be tweaked or changed given the radical story alterations that season two will need, but they give us an indication of where things could go next.

Meanwhile, at the Batwoman DC Fandome Panel, Dries explained how Kate Kane’s departure would be addressed.

“We have two major stories, as we come into season two,” she said. “The first one is ‘Where’s Kate?’ What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Did she die? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? … And, then we are obviously just diving into Javicia. We have a new hero rising into Gotham.

“Ryan will ironically, ultimately, unite the Kane family. There are all of these strands of connection that she brings to them.”

Batwoman season 2 trailer

In November, a short ten-second teaser trailer was revealed, showing Javicia Leslie declare “time to be powerful” as she steps into the Batwoman suit for the first time.

Although fans shouldn’t get too accustomed to that particular suit – she’s set to debut a new suit in the third episode of the new series, in an attempt to make Batwoman her own.

You can enjoy the teaser trailer below.

