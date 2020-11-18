Who is Ahsoka Tano? Does she appear in The Mandalorian?

Ahsoka Tano is back! After a lot of rumours and speculation the most recent episode of The Mandalorian finally confirmed what fans have long been hoping: The Clone Wars star Ahsoka Tano has made her live-action debut, teaming up with bounty hunter Din Djarin and meeting Baby Yoda.

Played by Rosario Dawson in episode four of the Mandalorian’s second season, the ex-Jedi is a fearsome warrior with a close connection to Anakin Skywalker, on the hunt for a man called Grand Admiral Thrawn.

However, if you haven’t seen the animated Star Wars series, you’re probably asking one big question at this point: who on Mandalore is Ahsoka Tano? Why’s she so important, and why are all the fans so excited to see her?

Here’s everything you need to know about the former Jedi.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Before you ask: no, Ahsoka Tano isn’t human. Tano is instead a force-sensitive and fearless Togruta known for her strong morals (and awesome duel white lightsabers).

Although never appearing in the live-action films, Ahsoka became one of the key figures in acclaimed Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars.

But she didn’t exactly win over fans straight away. Starting out as Anakin Skywalker’s wilful young apprentice, many critics and viewers wrote her off as an annoying sidekick. However, through the seasons, Tano became a well-rounded and mature character, eventually becoming the protagonist of the show.

Over time, she also became a commander of the Republic army and fought the likes of General Grievous.

Despite all of these achievements, however, Tano eventually left the Jedi Order.

Her reasoning? Extremely understandable: she was maligned by her fellow Jedi after being framed for bombing a temple. Although her name was eventually cleared, he faith in the order was severely shaken.

Although outside the Jedi hierarchy, Tano continued to lead Republic forces – but was forced into hiding after the clone army turned on the Jedi in the last ever episodes of The Clone Wars.

This wasn’t the end of Tano, though. An older version of the character returned in animated series Star Wars: Rebels, with the former Jedi now a key player in the resistance movement. Her role in this series was fairly limited, although viewers did get to see Tano battle Darth Vader (an encounter she narrowly escaped alive).

Tano survived the Galactic Civil War and she was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels teaming up with female Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in a hunt to find missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Interestingly, for a period of time, Wren carried the Darksaber, a weapon now carried by Mandalorian big bad Moff Gideon. Did Gideon obtain the blade from her?

Will Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?

Yes! Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, with actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Seven Pounds, Zombieland: Double Tap) taking on the role.

Fans were immediately delighted with Dawson’s portrayal (taking over from Ashley Ackstein’s vocal performance on TV), which saw the actor showing off Ahsoka’s lightsaber skills as she teamed up with series hero Din Djarin.

Looking for information on the planet Corvus, Ahsoka meets Mando when he tries to get her help training his young ward, Baby Yoda. But while she’s able to find out more about the Child (including his real name) Ahsoka is unwilling to train him, seeing his attachments, anger and fear as a reflection of her former master-turned Sith Lord Anakin (aka Darth Vader).

By the end of the episode, she’s managed to find the information she wanted and sends Mando away on another quest to find Jedi help – but we wouldn’t be surprised if this isn’t the last we’ve seen of live-action Ahsoka.

When could Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian again?

Currently unknown, but it has to happen right? If she’s back in the series, our money’s on Ahsoka turning up in episode eight, the season two finale – after all, a few returning guest stars made a comeback in the season one finale, so it fits.

Alternatively, it could be that fans will have to wait until season three – assuming she’ll be back at all, of course. Though a tease about the man she’s hunting, Grand Admiral Thrawn, seems to suggest her story’s not over yet…

Best Ahsoka Tano episodes

Wanting to study up on Ahsoka Tano before her headline-grabbing debut in The Mandalorian? There’s a wealth of material to choose from.

The character appeared throughout animated series The Clone Wars, which aired its final episodes on Disney Plus earlier this year.

If you don’t have time to watch all 133 episodes before Friday, one shortcut would be skipping straight to the final four episodes of season seven, which comprise the last arc of the series.

The Clone Wars swan song was critically acclaimed and Tano plays the lead role, making them a strong choice for anyone wanting to know why she’s so popular.

Alternatively, you could check out the second season of Star Wars: Rebels, where Tano appears as a series regular and faces off against her former master Darth Vader in the two-part finale: Twilight of the Apprentice.

The Mandalorian season 2 is released on Friday 30th October. The Mandalorian release schedule sees a new episode drop every Friday.