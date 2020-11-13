The Mandalorian: What is the Darksaber?

It looks like the Darksaber will be a crucial part of The Mandalorian going forward, with the iconic weapon set to inspire a clash between Mandalorians and the remaining Empire as the former try to reclaim their planet.

After previously appearing in animated series, fans were thrilled to see the Darksaber in live-action for the very first time in the first season of The Mandalorian, wielded by Giancarlo Esposito’s formidable Moff Gideon.

And in The Mandalorian season two we meet a group of Mandos desperate to get their ancestral blade back from the remnants of the Empire, led by Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze (who previously wielded the Darksaber in Star Wars Rebels (read more in our The Mandalorian review).

But how did Gideon get his hands on the Darksaber in the first place, and why is it so important?Well, those looking to brush up on their knowledge of a galaxy far, far away need look no further than RadioTimes.com, where you’ll find everything you need to know about the Darksaber as the series continues..

Read on for all your essential information on the ancient Mandalorian weapon.

Where does the Darksaber come from?

The Darksaber was created by Tarre Vizsla, a Jedi knight during the time of the Old Republic and the first Mandalorian to be inducted into the Jedi Order.

After his death, the weapon was stored in the Jedi Temple until the fall of the Old Republic, at which point the descendants of House Vizsla reclaimed it as their own. They went on to amass great power using the one-of-a-kind blade to eliminate their enemies, at one point ruling over all of the clans of Mandalore.

The weapon made its first appearance in the 12th episode of the second season of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, titled The Mandalore Plot. It went on to become a recurring story element in the later seasons, as well as in its follow-up show Star Wars: Rebels, which recounts the Darksaber’s origin in a scene available below.

What makes the Darksaber special?

So, how has the Darksaber garnered such a legendary reputation over the years? Well, it looks cool as hell so that accounts for some of it.

Unlike other lightsabers, it has a flat blade similar to that of a traditional sword and absorbs the light around it to give it that gothic black glow.

In addition, the weapon has been known to give its user an advantage over a standard lightsaber, offering opportunities to parry attacks by how it draws in other blades (almost like magnetism).

Culturally, the Darksaber is very important to the Mandalorian people as a symbol of their esteemed Tarre Vizsla, meaning that Bo-Katan may have personal stakes in reclaiming it from Moff Gideon.

How does Moff Gideon have the Darksaber?

Disney

That’s an excellent question, but one that we don’t have the answer to just yet.

Prior to its reappearance in The Mandalorian season one, the weapon had last been seen in Star Wars: Rebels, where it was entrusted to Mandalore leader Bo-Katan Kryze (voiced by Katee Sackhoff).

Now that Sackhoff has returned to the role for The Mandalorian season two (where she portrays the character in live-action for the first time), we could finally discover how the Darksaber fell into the hands of the Empire.

Giancarlo Esposito has also teased more information on that matter in the upcoming episodes, during an interview with Deadline.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” he said. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.

“[It] is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together.”

Are there any Darksaber toys?

