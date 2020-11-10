The Umbrella Academy officially returning for season 3, with filming start date revealed

Sci-fi hit The Umbrella Academy is returning for a third season, Netflix has confirmed.

Advertisement

The streamer announced via Twitter that production on season three will start in February, with stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore reprising their roles for the show’s third outing.

☂️BREAKING☂️ The Umbrella Academy will return. S3 starts production in February. pic.twitter.com/RVWGLVraw0 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 10, 2020

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic books of the same name, the series follows the adopted Hargreaves siblings, each of whom possess super powers, who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and prevent doomsday from happening.

The upcoming season will feature 10 hour-long episodes, with filming beginning in Toronto, Canada.

Season two of The Umbrella Academy premiered back in July, which saw the Hargreaves become stuck in 1960 before managing to get back to the present day and discovering that in the new altered timeline, both their father Reginald and late brother Ben were still alive.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Following the release of its second series, over three billion minutes of the show were watched in the US during the first week of August according to data measurement firm Nielsen, making it one of Netflix’s biggest hits since The Witcher.

Earlier in the year, cast member Tom Hopper teased ideas for season three, telling RadioTimes.com: “There’s a whole host of new characters potentially, and new relationships, and a whole new world again.”

Advertisement

“That’s what I love about each season – it puts us into a whole new world and presses the reset button again, rather than just carrying on where we left off,” he added.

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.