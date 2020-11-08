Accessibility Links

  5. Stranger Things teases the return of the Demogorgon and The Hellfire Club
Stranger Things teases the return of the Demogorgon and The Hellfire Club

The Netflix series is back in full production and up to its tantalising antics.

Hellfire Club

Even though season four of Stranger Things won’t be with us until at least summer 2021, there is no reason why the anticipation for the Netflix sci-fi drama can’t be ramped up – and the production team has been doing just that, “keeping things strange”, on social media.

Stranger Things released a series of behind-the-shots from season past.

But the team also posted a series of Polaroid photos of the current cast, including Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Sadie Sink (Max) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), relaxing off camera – “caught  between takes”.

It’s great to see them taking the coronavirus guidelines seriously, even if the masks were at half mast, so to speak.

The Stranger Things writers who are never known for their shocking plot reveals, preferring intrigue and obscurity instead, posted a curious image of a rolling dice in a Dungeons & Dragons game. “What if it’s the Demogorgon?”

Didn’t Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) kill the Demogorgon at Hawkins Middle School at the end of season one? Well, yes, she did but as we saw at the end of season three the Russians have a Demogorgon in captivity. If Eleven made it back via a rift in the Upside Down, perhaps the Demogorgon did the same thing.

It seems that Hawkins will be far from being a sanctuary in season four.

The show also posted another tantalising image of a cactus flower and asked the question: is THIS a Demogorgon?

A hint of prickly situations to come.

We already know that the first episode of season four is The Hellfire Club, but what is the club and who belongs to it?

From the look on Gaten Matarazzo’s face, it appears that Dustin is a happily signed-up member. Could it be he has started a new Dungeons & Dragons group?

Production recently resumed on season four of Stranger Things after the obligatory six-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As great as that news is, it’s going to be a frustrating period while the team produce these social media teases.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained. Or look to our TV guide for more to watch.

