The Walking Dead is getting a festive special

Juggernaut horror franchise The Walking Dead will get its own Christmas special this year, although it might not be quite what you’re imagining.

Rather than being a full episode of the drama series with an underlying festive theme, The Walking Dead Holiday Special will instead be an event hosted by television presenter Chris Hardwick.

Hardwick is currently the host of companion series Talking Dead, which offers discussion and analysis on the latest developments from the zombie-ravaged universe.

It has not yet been announced who will be taking part in the Christmas special, nor what the exact format will be, but AMC has promised “fan-favourite cast members” will appear on the show.

The latest series of Talking Dead has had to welcome guests virtually due to travel restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s likely the same will be true here as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The special episode will be available on US streaming service AMC+ from Sunday 13th December, with a UK broadcaster yet to be confirmed.

In the UK, Talking Dead has previously been broadcast on FOX UK, meaning the special could potentially find its way there in time for Christmas too.

The Walking Dead is one of the franchises that has been most affected by coronavirus, which has caused lengthy production delays on season ten and also saw latest spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond pushed six months from its April premiere to October.

AMC recently announced that the long-running series would be ending with its 11th season, but the universe will live on in a slate of planned spin-off shows, including one for unlikely The Walking Dead duo Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

In addition, Andrew Lincoln’s original protagonist Rick Grimes is planned to be getting a trilogy of spin-off films after departing The Walking Dead in season nine, but production has been slowed by the pandemic.

