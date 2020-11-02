The Mandalorian release schedule – when does season 2 come to Disney Plus UK?

The Mandalorian is storming towards an epic season two finale, with the latest episodes including the return of fan-favourite characters and some pulse-pounding action sequences. And now there’s just one week to go as Mando goes all-out to win back Baby Yoda from his foes.

The live-action debut of The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano had fans gushing on social media a few weeks ago and the return of a certain legendary bounty hunter in episode six garnered a similar response.

And if that weren’t enough, the writers are continuing to build tension around the evil plotting of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, all while revealing more about Baby Yoda – now known as Grogu – and what he’s truly capable of.

The remnants of the Empire are proving to be a formidable force, but The Mandalorian is rallying a team of trusted allies to give it a run for its money – so expect a nail-biting finale to close out the second season.

But when exactly can we watch the finale of The Mandalorian? What time is it released on Disney Plus, and what else do we know about the episode?

As with season one, The Mandalorian isn’t available for fans to watch all at once – instead, viewers will have to wait for weekly releases of the new series.

When does The Mandalorian season 2 air?

The Mandalorian season two began on Friday 30th October with a bumper 52-minute instalment, and weekly episodes (usually around 40 minutes) will be released on every Friday thereafter.

The latest episode, episode six, was released on Friday 4th December, and will be available to UK subscribers from 8:00 AM on the day of release.

The next episode, episode seven, will follow on Friday 11th December at the same time.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, it’s worth checking out the first-look season two trailer below:

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

New episodes of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ at 8:00 AM GMT on Fridays during season two – in other words, just in time to enjoy over your breakfast.

This release time has changed in the UK following the first episode’s release at 7:00 AM – this is due to the clocks going back in America following The Mandalorian season two’s premiere.

In the States, episodes will release at midnight PT and 3:00 AM ET, while fans in Australia will have episodes released at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

The weekly release schedule for each episode can be found below.

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 (The Marshal): Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 (The Passenger): Friday 6th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 (The Heiress): Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 (The Siege): Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: (The Jedi) Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: (The Tragedy) Friday 4th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: (The Believer) Friday 11th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 (finale): Friday 18th December

Each episode of The Mandalorian season two has a subtitle, just as the first batch did, but these were not been revealed in advance as Disney aims to ensure there are plenty of surprises in store.

On that note, they’ve been very successful, providing exciting returns for Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, and Rosario Dawson as fan favourite Jedi Ashoka Tano.

Many fans had been expecting her to debut in the fifth episode, noting that it was written and directed by The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni, who knows more about Tano than probably anybody else – and they were right!

Filoni is once again working alongside showrunner Jon Favreau on season two, while directors Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) are also involved.

