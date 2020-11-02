Chris Chibnall matches donations to Doctor Who fan’s charity campaign

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has contributed over $1,700 to a fan’s fundraising campaign, matching all donations made so far.

Sophie Iles began raising money over the weekend for FareShare, a charity fighting hunger in the UK, by hosting a live stream during which she spent 14 hours drawing Doctor Who characters.

While initially setting a target of $125 (£97), she managed to raise $1,708 (£1,322), at which point writer Chibnall doubled the amount with his contribution.

Writing on Iles’ JustGiving page alongside his donation, Chiball wrote: “What a brilliant idea, for a crucial cause. I feel like The Doctor would find a way to match what you’ve already raised.”

He added: “Thank you Sophie, for all you did, and for all your raised.”

Iles reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “I can’t believe it. We couldn’t have got this without all of your donations and spreading the word. Thank you to everyone involved, I’m absolutely blown away.”

The fan, who drew a Doctor Who character for each letter of the alphabet, plans to sell digital versions of the pieces as well as an online auction for A3 physical prints.

During the live stream, which is available to watch on YouTube, she drew Brian the God, a Kerblam Man, a Zygon and of course, the TARDIS.

Iles has so far raised a total of $3,540 (£2,740), exceeding her fundraising goal by over 2,832 per cent.

Chibnall replaced Steven Moffat as Doctor Who’s head writer in 2016, ahead of the Thirteenth Doctor’s (Jodie Whittaker) arrival.