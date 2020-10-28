“It’s going to be a while” Stranger Things star on season 4 delay and “big” script moments
Natalia Dyer has said that the fourth instalment of the hit Netflix series will be worth the wait.
It looks like there’s still going to be some time to wait for Stranger Things‘ fourth season – but according to star Natalia Dyer it’s going to be well worth the wait.
The actor, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the hit Netflix show, has revealed that the next instalment will be “really big”, adding that she’s excited for what lays in store for her character.
Speaking to Vogue, she said, “Honestly, the scripts are great. I’m very excited. I’m excited for Nancy. Every time we end a season, we all think, where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go? Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re, like, ‘Oh my God, wow, like, wow!’”
She added, “So, while I can’t say a lot, except that it’s going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It’s going to be really big. It’s going to be big!”