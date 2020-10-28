Doctor Who fan exceeds fundraising target by 1,000 per cent with charity live stream

A Doctor Who fan has raised over $1500 by drawing fan art – easily surpassing her earlier target of $125.

Advertisement

Sophie Iles is raising money for FareShare, a charity that fights hunger in the UK which has also been supported by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

Over the weekend, Sophie hosted a live stream on which she spent 14 hours drawing characters from the beloved sci-fi show – one for each letter of the alphabet – with digital versions of the pieces available for sale.

An online auction is also planned for the only A3 physical print available of all the drawings, with the sale going ahead when the print arrives.

Characters drawn by Sophie during the live stream include Brian the Ood, a Kerblam Man and a Zygon, as well as one drawing of the TARDIS.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Sophie wrote on her website that she couldn’t “put into words the emotions I went through”.

She added, “We raised more money than I dared hope for. I had only planned for a small total because I wanted to not look silly if my stream was not even watched.

“Bigger fool me,” she continued, noting how the campaign had raised $130 in the first half an hour.

“I started to really ache about eight hours in. I’ve never drawn constantly like that before, a few breaks for the loo and a cuppa and to find out what I was having for dinner – but in the whole, I was fighting through the whole time.”

Advertisement

The whole live stream is available to watch on YouTube, while it is still possible for fans to donate on the Just Giving page set up by Sophie.