The Mandalorian season 2 anticipation builds with brand new trailer

There’s not long to go until season two of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+, and fans have been given another glimpse of what’s to come in the hotly anticipated second outing for Mando and The Child (AKA Baby Yoda.)

Disney has released a brand new one-minute trailer, which debuted on Monday Night Football on ESPN in the States and teases lots of exciting new footage as fans look forward to being reunited with the masked bounty hunter.

At the start we see the Razor Crest crashing on an ice planet, after being chased by X-Wing – with a later shot showing Mando fixing his ship.

The teaser also sees him meet with Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga, telling them, “I’m here on business, I need your help – I’ve been quested to bring this one back to its kind.”

He adds, “If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me.”

And later we see him castigated for bringing The Child into a fighting arena, being told by an alien creature, “This is no place for a child,” before he responds, “Wherever I go, he goes” – while having guns pointed at him no less!

Season two of the show begins on Disney+ on October 30th and The Mandalorian release schedule sees the following episodes arriving on a weekly basis from that point onwards, with the series set to focus on the title character as he searches for the truth about The Child’s origins.

According to Disney, “The new season finds the Mandalorian and the Child continuing their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies, as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The series stars Pedro Pascal in the title role with supporting turns from Carano, Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

