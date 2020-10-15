Meet the cast of Star Trek: Discovery season 3

After three modestly successful blockbuster movies, Star Trek: Discovery brought Gene Roddenberry’s sci-fi vision back to the small screen in fine form, giving it a whole new lease of life.

With several different shows airing simultaneously and the Star Trek franchise planned out until 2027, there’s a wealth of content for Trekkies to get stuck into.

After a long absence, Discovery is finally back for its third season, picking up with Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham stranded hundreds of years in the future.

Check out the latest details on the Star Trek Discovery season 3 release schedule and read our Star Trek Discovery season 2 recap for a full refresher of went down in the previous episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters prior to the season three premiere.

Sonequa Martin-Green plays Michael Burnham

Netflix

Who is Michael Burnham? A science specialist aboard the USS Discovery, who finds herself in a tough spot in season three. Following the events of the previous season finale, Burnham is currently 900 years in the future and desperately searching for her ship in an era where Starfleet is a distant relic of the past.

What else has Sonequa Martin-Green been in? Prior to bagging her leading Star Trek role, Martin-Green was best known for portraying Sasha Williams on AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead.

Doug Jones plays Saru

Netflix

Who is Saru? Saru is first officer of the USS Discovery and comes from an alien race called the Kelpiens, who are hunted as prey on their home planet. This has given them the evolutionary ability to sense danger, which is handy while traversing the far reaches of space.

What else has Doug Jones been in? Jones is a prolific physical performer, often taking on roles as strange creatures, usually involving prosthetic make-up. He has collaborated with Guillermo del Toro several times, portraying Abe Sapien in the Hellboy films, The Pale Man in Pan’s Labyrinth, and the amphibian in Oscar-winning fantasy film The Shape of Water.

Anthony Rapp plays Paul Stamets

Getty

Who is Paul Stamets? Stamets is chief engineer aboard the Discovery and one of Star Trek’s first gay characters, currently in a relationship with Hugh Culber.

What else has Anthony Rapp been in? Rapp has acted in a number of stage productions and boasts screen credits on The Knick, The Good Fight and 13 Reasons Why.

Mary Wiseman plays Sylvia Tilly

Netflix

Who is Sylvia Tilly? Tilly is a former Starfleet cadet, now Ensign, on the USS Discovery, who bravely accompanied Burnham into the distant future. She is well liked for her kind and optimistic attitude.

What else has Mary Wiseman been in? Wiseman previously appeared in Western drama Longmire across its fourth and fifth season, and also had a small role in Netflix’s 2019 awards favourite, Marriage Story.

Wilson Cruz plays Hugh Culber

Netflix

Who is Hugh Culber? Culber is the husband of Stamets, who serves as a physician on the USS Discovery, after cheating death in the first season. He volunteered to join Burnham on her time travel mission into the future.

What else has Wilson Cruz been in? Cruz previously played Dennis, attorney to the Baker family, on Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why.

David Ajala plays Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker

Netflix

Who is Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker? Book is a new character making his debut in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, a charismatic and daring personality the crew encounter in the future.

What else has David Ajala been in? Ajala is best known for his roles as Manchester Black on Supergirl and Roy Eris on the Syfy series Nightflyers. Doctor Who fans will recognise him as Peter from The Beast Below, an episode from the fifth modern series.

Adil Hussain plays Aditya Sahil

Netflix

Who is Aditya Sahil? Sahil is a Starfleet officer in the year 3188, who is promoted to acting communications chief by Michael Burnham.

What else has Adil Hussain been in? Hussain has dozens of Bollywood credits to his name, with recent roles in Good Newwz and Delhi Crime. He also appeared in Ang Lee’s 2012 hit Life of Pi.

Ian Alexander plays Gray

Getty

Who is Gray? Gray is a transgender character joining the cast for season three, Gray, described as “empathetic, warm, and eager to fulfil his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn”.

What else has Ian Alexander been in? Alexander broke out on acclaimed Netflix sci-fi series The OA, where he played the role of Buck Vu.

Michelle Yeoh plays Philippa Georgiou

Netflix

Who is Philippa Georgiou? Taking on a smaller guest star role in season three, Georgiou is the emperor of the Terran Empire, who originally hails from the Mirror Universe. Since joining the Prime Universe, she has become a member of Section 31.

In season three, her relationship with Burnham will be tested, as Yeoh teased at last summer’s Comic-Con@Home: “I think she’s really p**sed off. It’s like, ‘Michael Burnham, don’t get in my way.’”

What else has Michelle Yeoh been in? Yeoh has appeared in a number of major projects, including martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and its sequel, as well as the Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and hit romcom Crazy Rich Asians.

Tig Notaro plays Jett Reno

YouTube

Who is Jett Reno? Commander Reno is an engineer who recently joined the ranks of the USS Discovery and played an instrumental role in their successful jump into the distant future.

What else has Tig Notaro been in? Notaro has a background in stand-up comedy where her work has been highly praised. Her recent acting roles include Barb in Transparent, Ms Doris in Fresh Off The Boat, and Tig Bavaro in her semi-autobiographical series One Mississippi on Amazon Prime Video.

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Netflix.