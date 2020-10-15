Accessibility Links

Star Wars legends reprise roles for Disney+’s Lego Holiday Special

Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels will both star in the special as will sequel trilogy star Kelly Marie Tran.

LEGO star wars holiday special

Three Star Wars stars will return to a galaxy far, far away to voice characters in the upcoming Lego Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+.

Lando Calrissian star Billy Dee Williams, who recently reprised his iconic role from the original trilogy in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels will both lend their voices to the special.

Executive producer James Waugh told EW: “Williams had such great, positive energy around the whole project and, of course, we couldn’t do C-3PO without Anthony Daniels and he brought his magic to the character.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Marie Tran, who starred as Rose Tico in the sequel trilogy, will also feature, while four The Clone Wars stars have also signed on for the special, namely Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special sees Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids reunited for a joyous feast on Life Day – with Rey setting off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

According to the official synopsis, “At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.

“But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?   

Disney+ has also given fans a first look at key art for the special, which includes the line To Luke, From Your Father.

LEGO Holiday Special Key Art
Disney

Written by David Shayne and directed by Ken Cunningham, the special will premiere on Tuesday, 17th  November, which Star Wars fans will know as the date of Wookie holiday Life Day. 

