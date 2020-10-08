Star Trek: Voyager icon Kate Mulgrew to play Captain Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy

Kate Mulgrew is returning to her iconic role of Star Trek: Voyager‘s Captain Kathryn Janeway in a new animated series for Nickelodeon and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Advertisement

The surprise news came at the end of the Star Trek Universe New York Comic-Con virtual panel.

Mulgrew said: “I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

According to Deadline, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

It wasn’t spelt out how Captain Janeway comes into their orbit, but it’s nailed on she will be the voice of reason and guidance.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Mulgrew, 65, became a legendary figure in the Star Trek: Voyager canon after being at the helm of the USS Voyager for 170 episodes. She began as a 24th-Century Starfleet officer and bowed out as Vice Admiral Janeway, the same rank achieved by her father, on the series that ran for seven seasons from 1995-2001.

Star Trek: Prodigy has been developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and managed for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito.

Naito said: “Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years. We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy executive producer Alex Kurtzman said: “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

The computer-generated animation series will screen on Nick UK next year.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.