Bradley Walsh promises an “unbelievable series” when Doctor Who returns

Like all TV shows Doctor Who has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the BBC sci-fi drama facing a more challenging filming environment as the cast and crew have to face up to social distancing and other health guidelines ahead of season 13 shooting.

However, despite the difficulties series lead Jodie Whittaker has confirmed that the series is in the process of returning to production – and according to co-star Bradley Walsh, the finished product will be worth all the trouble.

“We’re certainly in prep, what we’re all hoping for is for us to be filming before the close of 2020,” Whittaker said, also noting that the stringent lockdown measures in the UK over the last few months had meant one of the longest breaks the cast had ever experienced from working together.

But Bradley Walsh (who plays companion Graham in the series) suggested that when the series did eventually return fans would be happy with the result, describing what comes next as “unbelievable”.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy's worth of Doctor Who content?

“Listen, this is going to be an unbelievable series – an unbelievable year of Titanic proportions,” he said.

Interestingly, this comment does seem to imply that Walsh will still be a part of the Doctor Who cast when filming begins on season 13, with previous rumours suggesting that The Chase host was set to depart the series alongside Tosin Cole after upcoming special episode Revolution of the Daleks.

Perhaps, as has been rumoured, Cole and Walsh could still pop back for recurring roles in season 13 even if they don’t travel with Whittaker and Gill every week – or perhaps Walsh simply misspoke, instead talking of his enthusiasm for the upcoming festive special.

After all, from the sounds of it there’s plenty that will be exciting about Revolution of the Daleks as well…

“What you’ll find happens [in the episode] is extraordinary. It’s fantastic,” Walsh said. “And it was one of my favourite things to film.”

Clearly, one way or another, Who fans have a LOT to look forward to.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021.