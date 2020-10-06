Dune’s release date – plus trailer, cast and latest news

For a long time now Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune has been one of the most hotly anticipated film projects on the horizon.

Advertisement

And although there’s still cause for excitement regarding the ambitious movie, it seems like fans might need to wait slightly longer than expected to watch it.

Like so many other big budget projects, the film is reported to have been pushed back to a later date, meaning we likely won’t see it until 2021.

The film will tell the story of the House Atreides, who are granted rule over the desolate desert planet Arrakis but are secretly being targeted for elimination.

At the heart of the story is Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a teenage boy with wisdom beyond his years and strange powers he can’t quite comprehend.

This won’t be the first time a film of the source material has been attempted – legendary filmmaker David Lynch made a version back in 1984 but it was a rare critical failure for the director and majorly bombed at the box office.

But despite claims that the novel could simply be unfilmable, the first trailer has made fans cautiously optimistic that Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) might just have what it takes to bring Frank Herbert’s vision into live-action.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dune:

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Dune’s release date?

It’s been reported by Deadline that the film has now been pushed back to 1st October 2021 – although this has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros.

Dune had originally been scheduled for release on 18th December 2020, but speculation arose that it could be delayed after Tenet’s somewhat underwhelming performance at the box office and concerns over a possible spike in COVID-19 cases this winter.

The fact there was no release date listed in the trailer has only fuelled those suspicions.

We’ll keep this page up to date with Dune release date information as it comes in.

Dune cast

If it wasn’t enough to have one of the most influential sci-fi books ever written as source material, Dune also boasts an incredible all-star cast that has film fans very excited.

Timothee Chalamet takes the lead role as Paul Atreides. His previous roles include critically acclaimed turns in Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Oscar Isaac plays his father Duke Leto, the patriarch of House Atreides, while Mission: Impossible’s Rebecca Ferguson plays his partner Lady Jessica, a follower of the Bene Gesserit way of life.

Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) play Gurney Halleck and Duncan Idaho respectively, loyal staff to the Atreides family.

Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) has been cast as Chani, a mysterious person who Paul has visions of and eventually encounters in the Arrakeen desert.

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) has been cast as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the sworn enemy of the House Atreides who is briefly glimpsed in the recent trailer.

Rounding out this impeccable cast are Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Is there a trailer for Dune?

There certainly is and it has got the internet talking. The epic three-minute trailer introduces you to Frank Herbert’s richly detailed sci-fi universe and the characters therein, including Paul Atreides, Chani, Duke Leto and Duncan Idaho.

How does Dune compare to the book?

So far so good! Those who have read the original book will spot a number of familiar scenes and concepts in the recent trailer, with many praising the casting as absolutely spot-on.

One minor change is that the character of Dr Liet-Kynes, a planetologist on the planet Arrakis, has been changed from a man in the book to a woman in the film, portrayed by Sex Education‘s Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will adapt roughly the first half of Frank Herbert’s original Dune novel, with plans for a sequel to complete the story down the line.

Advertisement

You can buy the Dune novel by Frank Herbert on Amazon. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.